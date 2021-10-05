Intuitive Machines Chooses Tempo Automation to Return the U.S. to the Moon’s Surface for the First Time in 50 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that Intuitive Machines , a premier provider and supplier of space products and services, has chosen Tempo Automation to speed up the rate of innovation of its flight- and space-rated circuit boards. Specifically, circuit boards built at Tempo will be integrated into Intuitive Machines’ moon lander engine for a mission planned for Q1 2022 .



In 2019, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines the first mission task order under the space program’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver five NASA payloads to the surface of the Moon. The company will launch its lander, Nova-C, into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and Nova-C will utilize space-rated circuit boards manufactured at Tempo Automation’s software-accelerated factory.

The mission, IM-1, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022 from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"It's a truly groundbreaking moment because we are returning the United States back to the surface of the moon for the first time in 50 years," said Steve Altemus, president and CEO of Intuitive Machines. "Working with Tempo allows us to prototype rapidly and move to flight finalization with true confidence."

A Pedigree of Space-Rated Innovation

Designing products for space travel is relatively straightforward, but the extreme challenge is making the products manufacturable and built for travel to space. Tempo Automation's industry-leading manufacturing platform supports this specific market need, leveraging an iterative hardware development process capable of creating complex electronics that can survive the extreme conditions of space travel. The company is no stranger to space landings — its technology is currently being utilized by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover .

"We're extremely proud that our customers, like Intuitive Machines, build amazing things at Tempo that have never been manufactured before," said Joy Weiss, president and CEO of Tempo Automation. "Our pioneering manufacturing platform’s support for ultra-agile development of complex hardware is a real enabler when it comes to space travel, and we're looking forward to continuing to enable innovation for partners like Intuitive Machines."

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation is the leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, revolutionizing the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo’s automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of PCB manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility, unlike any other low-volume manufacturer. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a breakthrough competitive advantage for customers—to deliver tomorrow’s products today. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo to accelerate innovation and set a new tempo for progress. Learn more at tempoautomation.com .

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines' complete lunar program unlocks the lunar economy to explore the solar system further and gain knowledge for the progress of humanity. As the premier provider of space services and technologies, Intuitive Machines is reestablishing the United States' dominance on the ultimate high ground, the Moon. Designed by the greatest minds in spaceflight, IM's lunar program will send the first American spacecraft to the surface of the Moon since the Apollo program and send the first spacecraft ever to reach the lunar south pole.

