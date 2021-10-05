CRI TPA Services, LLC Prepares to Offer Free Webinar for 401(k) Plan Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRI TPA Services, LLC has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "Fiduciary Matters: How to Be the Best 401(k) Plan Trustee for Your Organization," featuring CEO and partner Daniel Rodriguez and COO and partner Joy Hodgson. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CT).

The live event will review the basic types of trustee duties, discuss types of investment classes prohibited in a retirement plan, and explain the various fees and expenses that all fiduciaries should know about and monitor on an ongoing basis. This session will discuss key differences between types of trustees, such as individual vs. corporate. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of both ERISA and IRS regulations as well as best practices for mitigating fiduciary liability. Please click here to register for the event.

About CRI TPA Services, LLC

CRI TPA Services provides third-party administrative services for employer-sponsored retirement plans, with a primary focus on 401(k) Plans, 403(b) Plans, and Defined Benefit Plans. Additionally, the firm provides these services for non-qualified 457(b) Plans, SIMPLE 401(k)s, SIMPLE IRAs, and SEP IRAs, as well as consulting services to clients on retirement plan best practices, plan design and implementation, and plan corrections. Their focus lies in compliance and operation of retirement plan results in a customized, properly administered plan aligned with your organization's goals. For additional information, please visit CRITPA.com.

