vFunction Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded vFunction a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. vFunction was recognized as a Cloud Disruptor due to its breakthrough work in accelerating cloud native modernization projects for customers, allowing them to innovate and gain a competitive edge via its work with enterprise architects, technology, partners and leading Systems Integrators.



“We are thrilled to be awarded the 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Cloud Disruptor category,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and co-founder, vFunction. “This recognition is a testament to our team for the years they’ve dedicated to perfecting the vFunction technology. We’re proud to be able to empower our customers to tackle their technical debt head-on and accelerate their business agility goals.”

“vFunction is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.