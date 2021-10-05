TreeBR Carbon Offsets Inc. Announces Its Intent to Directly Support Amazon Rainforest Preservation Through a Share Offering With Underlying Carbon Credits

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeBR Carbon Offsets Inc. ("TreeBR"), an alliance of Amazon Rainforest landowners created to facilitate the direct worldwide distribution of carbon offsets, is bringing the landowners directly to global markets through an offering of its preferred, retractable shares ("TREE" shares). TREE will be the world's first stock exchange-listed carbon opportunity where proceeds go directly to Amazon preservation, without the use of intermediaries. TREE ownership and retirement will be tracked on a public blockchain. Each TREE represents the right to offset one ton of carbon emissions, equivalent to a carbon credit, upon retirement. TreeBR has engaged two investment banks and a technology advisor to facilitate the offering.

TreeBR offers an efficient and viable solution for landowners to monetize the preservation of the rainforest, removing unnecessary intermediaries, and ensuring the highest value is delivered to landowners and ultimately rainforest preservation. Being an alliance, the landowners share best practices on several matters, including how to reverse the previous deforestation; how to most effectively implement social policies; and how to maintain the rainforest so that as much carbon can be stored as possible.

In its initial tranche, TreeBR intends to offer up to $100 million of securities through the initial TREE offering, which will begin as early as October 2021. TreeBR expects to commence its TREE Initial Public Offering (IPO), making it available to global retail investors (excluding the USA under Regulation S), on MERJ Exchange. In parallel, TreeBR expects to commence offering the TREE shares to institutional and accredited investors in Canada and the United States, including under Regulation D 506(c) (accredited only) in the USA.

TreeBR has engaged Clariti Capital Markets Inc. ("Clariti"), a subsidiary of Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. with an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) registration, as its exclusive financial advisor in Canada, and Entoro Securities LLC ("Entoro"), a U.S. FINRA registered broker-dealer as its exclusive financial advisor in the U.S. TreeBR has also engaged Digital Markets ("DIGTL") as its technology and listing advisor for the MERJ Exchange IPO.

Ricardo Carvalho, CEO of TreeBR, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing landowners directly to the market for the first time. Landowners view TreeBR as the best alternative available to efficiently monetize their land without depleting the stored carbon. In the same way that production and extraction of commodities has brought prosperity to rural communities nationwide in Brazil during the past few decades, we believe TreeBR will allow landowners to prosper through conservation."

"The lack of standardization in the voluntary carbon market has resulted in a treacherous landscape to navigate for landowners who would like to participate in an offset program. TreeBR solves this imbalance by implementing the highest standards and creating a community where landowners can collaborate and share best practices," commented Jayme Rodrigo, of Boa Esperança, the first group to join the TreeBR alliance of Amazon Rainforest landowners and forest managers.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to any exemption or registration under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TreeBR Carbon Offsets Inc:

TreeBR is an alliance of Amazon Rainforest landowners and forest managers created to facilitate the worldwide distribution of carbon offsets, originated by the removal of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. TreeBR's mission is to foster the preservation of the Amazon Rainforest by creating a viable business model to financially incentivise forest preservation by landowners in the Amazon region. The TreeBR team is composed of experts from the environmental, risk management, financial regulation, technology and investor relations sectors.

Official website: https://treebr.co

About TREE: https://TreeBR.co/TREE

Follow TreeBR on Twitter , LinkedIn

Email: IR@treebr.co

About Clariti

Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. is a leading Toronto-based independent strategic and investment banking advisory firm. Clariti Capital Markets Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.

Website: https://claritiadvisors.com

CANADA - FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Rahul Suri, Founder & Managing Director, Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.

About Entoro, LLC:

Entoro, LLC is a financial services group that includes an investment bank, broker-dealer, RIA, fund placement, transfer agent, commodities, and private securities valuation subsidiaries. The group offers financial advisory and securities for traditional and digital securities. Entoro offers a range of comprehensive placement and capital raising solutions for businesses interested in reaching Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional and direct investors for funding. The Entoro team's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to Investors globally that desire alternative investments. Securities offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Website: https://www.entoro.com

USA - FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

James Row, CFA, Founder & CEO, Entoro Securities, LLC

About Digital Markets:

Digital Markets (DIGTL) connects the world's best assets with global investors through a network of high-quality digital securities exchanges and alternative trading venues, allowing issuers to quickly access the world's capital at a fraction of the cost, and providing investors with exciting investment opportunities.

Website: https://digtl.co

Related Images











Image 1: TreeBR





TreeBR logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment