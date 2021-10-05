Novozymes and Anuvia Plant Nutrients Join Forces To Bring Sustainable Bio-Based Nutrients to Commercial Agriculture

RALEIGH, N.C. and WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions and Anuvia Plant Nutrients, an innovative plant nutrient company, today announced that they have joined forces to develop a range of combined biotechnologies that will reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers in commercial agriculture.

The resulting products, which could be available as early as next year, mean farmers will require less synthetic fertilizer per acre, while achieving equivalent or better crop performance, and will reduce environmental impact through lower nutrient loss and greenhouse gas emissions. There will be no incremental cost to the grower, nor will they require changes to current farming practices.

“By pairing Anuvia’s sustainable products with Novozymes’ advanced biotechnologies, we are changing the paradigm of plant nutrition by making bio-nutrients a standard tool in commercial agriculture,” says Amy Yoder, CEO of Anuvia Plant Nutrients. “Through this partnership, we aim to double the nutritional value of Anuvia’s products without adding a single unit of synthetic nutrient or increasing the volume used.”

“Novozymes and Anuvia share a vision of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to farmers by using biologicals derived from naturally-occurring materials,” says Thomas Stenfeldt Batchelor, Novozymes’ Vice President for Agriculture Marketing & Strategy. “This partnership will allow for rapid development and deployment of advanced nutrient technology to promote sustainable and efficient commercial agriculture for the benefit of farmers, consumers and the environment.”

Partnership Envisions Additional Advances in Nutrient Technology

Novozymes and Anuvia will continue to work together to innovate on future generations of bio-fertilizers:

The companies will work together to identify additional microbes and enzymes that could improve the nutritional efficiency of crops and are dedicated to innovations in the nutritional efficiency and health of crops.

As a first step, the partnership will combine Novozymes’ phosphate solubilizing microbial solutions with Anuvia’s sustainable bio-based fertilizer products to enhance macro-nutrient efficiency with a focus on phosphate.

The partnership envisions several generations of the new technology. The first generation is anticipated to add up to 10 units of phosphorous. Subsequent generations will target the replacement of additional units of macro and micronutrients, such as N, P and K.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet’s resources and helping build better lives. As the world’s largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

About Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.