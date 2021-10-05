ComplianceQuest Announces Summer '21 Release - Easy, Intelligent, Visible and Predictable

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of 100% cloud-native, next-generation Enterprise Clinical, Quality and Safety Management solutions, today announced its Summer '21 major release. This release includes new products, major functional enhancements, expanded AI capabilities, and UI updates that extend the power of its Salesforce-native Clinical, Quality and Safety platform.

"As a company constantly innovating for what is next in the regulatory, quality, compliance and safety space, this new version release is a major milestone for us in being able to meet our customer requirements in a more holistic and effective way and providing a path to digital excellence," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO for ComplianceQuest.

Summer '21 release launches into exciting capabilities for deeper investigations, enhanced collaboration, better visibility and data intelligence of quality and safety trends for all management levels. Some exciting updates in this release include:

Safety Observations - Build a Culture of Safety by allowing team members to log safe and unsafe behaviors via web or mobile device to prevent incidents from occurring and build awareness.

- Build a Culture of Safety by allowing team members to log safe and unsafe behaviors via web or mobile device to prevent incidents from occurring and build awareness. Document Collaboration with Google - Adding to the already existing document collaboration with Microsoft Office 365 and BOX, users now have access to Google and Google files, providing additional options for easy collaboration across internal and external stakeholders.

- Adding to the already existing document collaboration with Microsoft Office 365 and BOX, users now have access to Google and Google files, providing additional options for easy collaboration across internal and external stakeholders. Management Review - Ensure all levels of management are made aware of status, any changes and potential problems. They can evaluate the effectiveness of their Quality and Safety Management System in real-time including scheduling, recording and tracking actions from management review meetings. Integrated with Outlook calendar!

- Ensure all levels of management are made aware of status, any changes and potential problems. They can evaluate the effectiveness of their Quality and Safety Management System in real-time including scheduling, recording and tracking actions from management review meetings. Integrated with Outlook calendar! Built-in 5-Why RCA - Reduce and eliminate recurring problems on the first try during investigations by quickly determining one or multiple root causes through a robust and flexible built-in 5-Why complete with objective evidence and full traceability.

- Reduce and eliminate recurring problems on the first try during investigations by quickly determining one or multiple root causes through a robust and flexible built-in 5-Why complete with objective evidence and full traceability. Quality & Safety Control Towers - Break free from visibility challenges with a real-time information hub with data, KPIs, business metrics and events powered by cognitive capabilities across the quality and safety value chain that gives you insights to act faster with confidence.

Break free from visibility challenges with a real-time information hub with data, KPIs, business metrics and events powered by cognitive capabilities across the quality and safety value chain that gives you insights to act faster with confidence. And much more.

"The Summer '21 release is a major new direction for us in our quest to build a truly cloud-native and next-generation Clinical, Quality and Safety solution," said Atulya Risal, CTO, ComplianceQuest. "As we build on the momentum over the last few years and execute a strategy to lead the market, I continue to be excited about building the next generation of tools that drive continuous innovation through digital transformation."

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an award-winning, 100% cloud-based Next Generation AI-Powered Enterprise Clinical, Quality, Health and Safety Management Solution (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified and connected solutions help companies of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest, most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies while protecting customers, patients, employees, suppliers and brand. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest

