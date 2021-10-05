Mission Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that the company has achieved International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification – an internationally-recognized standard of requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The independent assessment was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A .



ISO 27001 mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an ISMS. Certification requires that an organization has deep-rooted methodologies for its business, people, and IT processes, along with an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security. Considered a gold standard in information security, achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification requires a company to clearly demonstrate an ongoing, structured approach to data management.

With this certification, Mission customers can take full confidence in the cloud services provider’s proven capabilities to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and legal compliance of all data under its management.

“At Mission, maintaining robust data controls and industry best practices aligned with reducing risk and meeting the highest levels of security and integrity is always a priority,” said Jarret Raim, Security Practice Lead & CISO at Mission. “We’re proud to see the success of our efforts verified by ISO 27001:2013 certification.”

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.