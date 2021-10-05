Kaleidoscope’s Growing Marketplace Adds $24M in Award Opportunities with Five New Partners

Additional 1,000 scholarship, grant and mentorship programs offer real solutions and increased access to personal advancement

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleidoscope , the leading education awards management platform, today announced five organizations hosting generous award opportunities on Kaleidoscope’s marketplace. That list includes: The Taco Bell Foundation, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Land O’Lakes, TB12 Foundation and the University of Alaska. Combined, these five sponsors are offering over 1,000 award programs totaling over $24 million in scholarship and grant disbursements.

To date, Kaleidoscope and its program sponsors have given out over $150 million in awards, empowering applicants to select the undergraduate school of their dreams, as well as pursue graduate studies, professional development and passion projects.



“Kaleidoscope shares our goal of supporting scholars in their educational endeavors,” said Amy Moroney, Senior Director of Educational Programs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Thanks to their platform, we’ve also been able to make our scholarship management program completely paperless.”

Each award program on Kaleidoscope is unique and is configured to meet the needs of that individual sponsor. For example, the University of Alaska offers over 900 scholarships across three separate universities and 15 community campuses. “Our foundation’s program is not cookie cutter. The Kaleidoscope team leapt into action to help us streamline our efforts, better showcasing and managing each of our individual awards throughout our University of Alaska system,” said Dory Straight, Scholarship Officer for the University of Alaska Foundation.

Niche awards can leverage Kaleidoscope’s two-sided marketplace to attract applicants who are an ideal match for their programs. Land O’Lakes, Inc. is doing exactly that, creating a pipeline of students interested in AgTech through their WinField Careers in Agriculture Scholarship. “We knew not enough students were pursuing careers in agriculture to support the critical needs of our food and ag industry, so we brought our program online with Kaleidoscope. This expanded our applicant pool and enabled us to grow our twenty-five-year-old program, through which we’ve already awarded $500,000 dollars in scholarships,” said Megan Wolle, Community Relations and Foundation Manager.

While scholarship and grant dollars are vital for unlocking access to higher and ongoing education, organizations using Kaleidoscope provide so much more than just tuition assistance. The platform is the birthplace of meaningful relationships between applicants and their sponsors. Lisa Borges, Executive Director of TB12 Foundation , shared, “We support underprivileged high school and college athletes who have experienced an injury, as well as military personnel and individuals who have suffered a tragic event requiring long term recovery. With Kaleidoscope, we’re able to increase access to innovative health and wellness resources for so many more individuals in need.”

Kaleidoscope scholars often develop long-lasting bonds with their sponsor organizations that open doors to new opportunities for years to come. Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation , described, “Kaleidoscope enables us to uncover applicants who truly embody the Live Más spirit - our mantra. Our foundation focuses on individuals who are not only pursuing higher education, but also giving back to their local communities.”

These five programs are just a sampling of what is actively available on Kaleidoscope’s marketplace, with more award opportunities introduced daily. Kaleidoscope believes there can be a future without crippling student loan debt and a world in which sponsors and applicants work together to close the skills gap and enrich our workforce for generations to come.

To learn more about using Kaleidoscope for your scholarship, grant, mentorship or award program, visit mykaledioscope.com .

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a cloud-based awards management platform enabling organizations to fund, design, administer, and host branded scholarship and grant programs. The platform uses leading technologies to deliver an end-to-end solution for sponsors, organizations, and those they support. Kaleidoscope is building a future where financial aid and funding solutions are smart, cost-effective, and as unique as the applicants they serve.