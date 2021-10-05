CarGurus’ Latest Digital Retail Capabilities Spotlighted in New Brand Creative

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced the launch of a new integrated, mass-media marketing campaign. The “Do More From Home” campaign kicks off today with four spots – “Home Office,” “We Need Space,” “Family” and “Moving” – airing nationally on television networks and social and digital channels.



“CarGurus has set the standard for consumer-friendly car shopping experiences, and this sentiment is at the core of our company’s new digital retail capabilities,” said Sarah Welch, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “The ‘Do More From Home’ campaign introduces these new features to a broader audience while also bringing these concepts to life with new Guru characters that perfectly capture our brand’s helpful and techy personality.”

The “Do More From Home” campaign highlights how CarGurus uses technology and scale to equip consumers with the confidence and information they need to buy or sell a vehicle. The spots “Home Office” and “We Need Space” reflect CarGurus’ core capability around making it easy for shoppers to find a great deal on a vehicle, and how CarGurus separates itself from the pack with the level of rigor behind its deal ratings.

The campaign also expands on this foundational area of expertise and focuses on how CarGurus now enables consumers to do more of car buying and selling online. The “Family” spot showcases the company’s Finance in Advance1 offering that allows consumers to pre-qualify for financing online2, and introduces new functionality that lets consumers shop from vehicles that can be delivered right to their driveway. The “Moving” spot showcases the CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer feature where consumers can sell their car 100% online through CarGurus while getting the best offer from the CarGurus/CarOffer network of thousands of dealers. CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is currently available in select states, with additional market launches expected in Q4 and 2022.

In addition to introducing the company’s latest digital retail capabilities, the campaign also unveils two “Gurus” to bring CarGurus’ brand personality to life and increase the creative work’s distinctiveness in a crowded category. In the campaign, the Gurus pop into situations where consumers are navigating the car shopping or selling process from home and help them feel more confident before buying or selling a vehicle.

As part of the change in creative narrative, CarGurus has brought on a new team for this campaign and partnered with VIA for the creative work and strategy while continuing to partner with Ocean Media for media buying.

“I’ve always been a huge car enthusiast and our team was thrilled when VIA earned the opportunity to create work for CarGurus,” said Chris Avantaggio, Creative Art Director at VIA Agency. “We aimed to create a campaign that would not only break through the category, but also educate consumers on CarGurus’ smarts, science, scale and new offerings. We were able to bring the brand to life in playful and unexpected ways by casing our duo of Gurus, and we created a campaign that’s unmistakably CarGurus.”



The “Do More From Home” spots can be found on CarGurus’ YouTube video library and can also be found below:



About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

Contact:

Brian Kramer

pr@cargurus.com

1 Product of CarGurus, Inc. Subject to final agreement between dealership and customer. Financing not completed on site.

2 Pre-qualification subject to verification of credit with participating lenders. Pre-qualification terms are not guaranteed. Completing a credit application at a dealership may result in inquiries posted to the consumer’s credit file. Final agreement will reflect purchase and finance terms.

