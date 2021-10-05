Unqork Partners with IVANS Distribution Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS ® today announced a partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, to quickly integrate and onboard new insurers to the IVANS Distribution Platform. This partnership will allow Unqork’s insurance customers to seamlessly flow policy and rate data into and out of applications built in Unqork, creating a frictionless integration experience and speeding up insurers’ time to market.

“Creating a seamless link to the IVANS Distribution Platform through Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform will be transformative for insurers, creating new and easier ways for them to reduce submissions overhead costs while quickly expanding the reach of their digital distribution,” said Farooq Sheikh, Insurance Go-To-Market Lead at Unqork. “IVANS is transforming the commercial lines policy lifecycle and we look forward to partnering with them to unlock new benefits for our customers.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle, supporting both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. The platform also identifies market appetite as part of the process to increase efficiencies and submission volume, and lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

Unqork’s no-code platform helps insurers build, deploy and manage complex applications faster and at lower cost -- all without writing a single line of code. Unqork offers an extensive suite of capabilities to customers across life, P&C, commercial and specialty insurance, with carriers, distributors and brokers using the platform for everything from policy and claims administration to servicing, operations and customer service.

“Managing individual connections and integrations between systems takes time and effort, keeping insurers from their main business of selling and servicing,” said Ben Goodman, chief commercial and strategy officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Our partnership with Unqork accelerates the integration time to digital distribution channels, so insurers can focus less on their IT infrastructure and more on expanding their digital distribution ecosystem.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.