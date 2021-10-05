Intimate Wellness Brand Rosebud Woman Launches at Saks

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosebud Woman, the leader in women's intimate skin and body care, launches its product line today on Saks.com , the digital flagship of Saks Fifth Avenue and a premier destination for luxury fashion, beauty and wellness in North America.

Rosebud Woman creates beautiful, healing products, literature and conversations to support all of the stages of a woman's sensual, sexual and reproductive life. Hormone- and toxin-free, the product line's pure and potent formulations are based on impeccable plant-derived ingredients and sustainable making, working with and for the earth and each other.

Rosebud Woman has been enjoyed by tens of thousands of women from all 50 states in the USA and in Canada since 2018. Rosebud is a female-led, family-run company founded by Christine Marie Mason, who started Rosebud Woman in response to women's unaddressed needs. She created the first intimate skincare line with a vision of a world where every woman knows and enjoys her body through all of life's stages -- free of sexual and/or body shame. The products offer daily love for intimate skin, providing vital support for arousal, moisture, calming, freshness and resilience from menarche to menopause and beyond.

Rosebud Woman is an ideal complement to Saks' expanding collection of clean and sustainable offerings, blending luxury, efficacy and sustainability at once. From the nourishing textures to the calming scents, Rosebud Woman offers exquisite experiences, full of reverence, that help women inhabit and cherish their bodies. The collection will debut in the "Apothecary Shop" category on Saks.com.

"I am very excited, for a few reasons, that Rosebud Woman has found a new home on Saks.com," says Christine Mason. "Saks is a retail icon, known best for its luxury heritage brands. Rosebud Woman is now proudly featured beside classic beauty and skin care products that women have cherished for generations. Together as partners, we are demonstrating to women across the country, not only the basic necessity of embracing sensual self-care, but also the inherent joy, pleasure and luxury involved in the ritual."

The entire Rosebud Woman line will be available on Saks.com with shipping available to customers across the USA.

About Rosebud Woman: Rosebud Woman is a leader in women's intimate wellness. Through products, education and inspiration, the brand creates conversations on women's embodiment, sexuality and self-love, so that women may stand in greater peace and power in the world. The intimate body care line provides vital support for arousal, moisture, calming, freshness and resilience for all stages of a woman's life. The company upholds the highest standards for personal care, with ecological business practices, and pure and potent formulations are based on impeccable plant-derived ingredients. Rosebud Woman is recommended by leading OB/GYNs and women's health specialists, and enjoyed by more than fifty thousand women from all 50 states and Canada. Visit Rosewoman.com to find out more about our collections and partners.

PR Contact: rosebud@behrmanpr.com

