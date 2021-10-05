LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics Now Supports 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in delivering solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, announced today that its LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics software development framework now supports 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7. Lynx also announced the first board products it is supporting with the new processor, from Kontron and Mercury Systems.

Because of the nature of safety certification, it is more straightforward to certify a processor with fewer, higher-performance CPU cores than one that incorporates a larger quantity of lower-performance cores. The new 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors extends the performance range supported by this joint Intel-Lynx solution, which starts with Intel® Atom® at the lower end, up to the latest Intel® Xeon® processor. This means customers can use the same technology across platforms to address a diverse set of performance points. The on-chip graphics technology on this processor is a compelling feature as customers look to drive system performance, reduce power and footprint of electronics, and simplify their supply chain.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Lynx through its support of our latest Core Gen 11 CPU,” said Tony Franklin, GM Federal and Aerospace Group, Intel Corporation. “As avionics systems become even more complex, the availability of a solution like LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics is key to controlling the time and costs associated with the development, certification and deployment of mission critical electronics. With Lynx’s support of Intel Atom and now the 11th generation Intel Core processors, there is an Intel solution to fit any avionics project.”

LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics is a set of Lynx software, third-party technology and tools that Lynx has proven to reliably work together for rapidly building robust avionics systems. The platform is founded on the company’s lightweight hypervisor, LynxSecure, which was developed according to DO-178C DAL A standards and supports ARINC 653 architecture requirements. LYNX MOSA.ic also adheres to the Modular Open Systems Approach laid out by the U.S. Department of Defense, with open flexibility that enables real-time developers to efficiently bring to market complex hardware and software platforms.

“Compelling hardware is only relevant if there is a software ecosystem around it to support it” said Jason Larocque, senior vice president of research and development at Kontron North America. “The ability for customers to reuse software from previous products to our COMe-cTL6 (E2) Com Express card will reduce development costs and speed the time to market.”

“Our avionics modules are specifically designed to support advanced mission workloads like artificial intelligence, machine vision and converged applications,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president of Mercury Systems’ Mission business unit. “By using LYNX MOSA.ic on our latest SBC3515-S single-board computer featuring Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor, designers can accelerate critical avionics applications and expedite the certification process while saving time and money.

Additionally, the updated LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics also extends the company’s support for open standards, including Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) 3.1, the latest version of the standard that is widely adopted by users such as the U.S. Army.

“CoreAVI has a long track record of tight partnerships including recent work for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter,” said Dan Joncas, chief sales and marketing officer, CoreAVI. “Our team prides itself on its leadership in safety-critical aerospace technology, and Lynx’s support for the 11th generation Intel Core means we can work with the industry’s leading-edge solutions.”

Said Gurgot Singh, CEO, Lynx Software Technologies: “Avionics lies at the very heart of what we do; our expansion of LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics to include the latest Intel processor is testament to this heritage. We are thrilled to enable companies like Kontron, Mercury Systems and many more to continue to innovate with the latest, highest performance technology available.”

LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics is available today. For more information about the product visit LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics website.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

###

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark and LynxOS and LYNX MOSA.ic are registered trademarks of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders