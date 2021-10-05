AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Senior DED Expert Dr. Laura Periman to its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Laura M Periman, MD to its recently established Medical Advisory Board. In this role, she joins the Board’s Chairman Dr. Joseph Tauber as its second member.



Dr. Periman brings 30 years’ experience in medicine, the last 20 of which include her clinical practice specializing in ocular surface disease and dry eye disease (DED). Currently, she serves as Founder and Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research of the Seattle-based Periman Eye Institute. Additionally, she has served as a principal investigator in ophthalmic clinical research primarily centered on ocular surface disease innovations including neural stimulation for treating DED, novel topical therapeutics as well as innovative procedures such as IPL, Radiofrequency and more. Dr. Periman is an international lecturer and has also served as a reviewer and editor for various top-tier medical journals, and is a consultant to numerous leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

“We’re thrilled to have signed another world-class DED expert to our Medical Advisory Board,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM® Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Periman brings extensive professional credentials and valuable expertise as a clinician, principal investigator, consultant, researcher, editor and reviewer. We are looking to her and Dr. Tauber to provide AXIM® Biotech with insightful perspective to help formulate strategy for the commercialization of our ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests and growth of our ophthalmic division.”

Laura M. Periman, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Periman is a board-certified ophthalmologist, fellowship-trained cornea and refractive surgeon and serves as Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research at Seattle, WA-based Periman Eye Institute. She has published over a dozen peer-reviewed publications, six as first author and has written and presented extensively on the topic of Ocular Surface Disease.

Dr. Periman is a manuscript reviewer for “Ophthalmology,” and “Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery,” and serves on the editorial boards of “Journal of Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease,” “ Ophthalmology Management” and “Ocular Surgery News.” She is a member of numerous Scientific Advisory Boards, and frequent presenter for or on behalf of these companies, including: Alcon, Allergan, Avellino, Azura, Eyedetec, Eyevance, Horizon, Johnson &Johnson, Novartis, NuLids, Sight Sciences, Sun, TearLab, and Visant.

Dr. Periman completed her Ophthalmology Residency as well as Cornea/Refractive Fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Dry Eye Disease Market

Recent estimates of the prevalence of dry eye disease are that over 26 million people in the United States and over 300 million globally suffer with dry eye disease. The prevalence is growing in both young and old adults, making it more urgent that clinicians are better able to diagnose and treat DED. As many as two-thirds of patients with symptoms of dry eye have never been diagnosed by their physician. Diagnosing DED is a challenge because of the multifactorial nature of the disease, with symptoms similar to other ocular surface conditions. It is well known that there is often a discordance between signs and symptoms, highlighting the need for more sensitive and accurate diagnostic tools.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axim’s diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2021 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov . Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACTS



Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

AXIM Corporate Contact Info:

6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

P. 858-923-4422

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@aximbiotech.com

888-759-0844