Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.



With a database of nearly 260 million authenticated consumer profiles, Fluent is an addressable source of opted-in and volunteered attributes. Through its integration with the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Fluent is making three of its largest data sets readily available to marketers for targeting, analytics, and data enrichment.

Refreshed monthly, the Fluent data sets now accessible via the Snowflake Data Marketplace include:

US Consumer Conditions & Symptoms: With over 100 health-specific attributes, plus age and gender, marketers can more effectively engage and understand consumers who have self-reported their interest in particular conditions and symptoms.

US Political Affiliation & Activism: Marketers can better engage and reach consumers who have self-reported political and demographic attributes, like their party affiliation, or have indicated a likelihood to donate or volunteer.





Marketers can better engage and reach consumers who have self-reported political and demographic attributes, like their party affiliation, or have indicated a likelihood to donate or volunteer. US Consumer Demographics: With access to demographic attributes, marketers can connect with consumers who have self-reported their age, gender, HHI, and other demographic information.

Fluent data is self-reported from consumers and sourced exclusively from its owned and operated online consumer survey sites. In addition to creating second-party data sets, Fluent leverages its survey capabilities to help advertisers cultivate first-party, permissioned audiences that are customizable by attribute and addressable across programmatic, connected TV, email, direct mail, SMS, search, and social.

Fluent specializes in first-party data generation for verticals such as CPG, pharma, casual dining/QSR, and entertainment – with notable expertise in streaming music and streaming TV. With an opt-in registration process grounded in transparency and branded consumer consent, Fluent’s first-party data solutions enable marketers to reach deterministic audiences in a privacy-safe way.

“At Fluent, we make it our mission to provide marketers with the quality data and insights they need to make smarter business decisions,” said Brian Hogan, President of Data Solutions at Fluent. “We’re thrilled to work with Snowflake to make our differentiated data assets available for campaign activation, analytics, modeling, and more via a highly secure environment.”

“We are excited to have Fluent join our esteemed roster of data providers in the Snowflake Data Marketplace,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media and Entertainment, at Snowflake. "Providing secure access to live data sets, Snowflake Data Marketplace enables marketers to unlock new insights and make data-driven business decisions in real time. Inclusion of Fluent data sets and first-party data generation capabilities helps to meet advertiser demand for reliable data that can be activated across key channels and industries.”

For more information on the Fluent data sets available through Snowflake Data Marketplace, please click here .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about Fluent, visit fluentco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

5WPR for Fluent

(212) 999-5585

Fluent@5wpr.com



