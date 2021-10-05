1606 Corp. attending NACS show, Largest Convenience Store Show in the World

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1606 Corp. to attend the upcoming 2021 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show at Booth #142. The company had success and interest at the 2019 NACS and will now return representing a product line comprised of Star USA cigarettes, 2sies hemp pre-rolled blunts and our premier product 1606 Original Hemp. The company will also be debuting a new product at the show, “TRU ZRO”, a new pre-rolled hemp cigarette with zero nicotine, zero tobacco, and no hemp aroma at a low wholesale and retail price. Please come by booth #142 at the NACS show and learn more about our company and our products.

CEO of 1606 Corp., Greg Lambrecht, has a long history in the smokable product category and convenience store distribution. He pioneered a related product (Prime Time through Premium Cigars International) that culminated in opening nearly 30,000 retail accounts. Greg was a founder and leading shareholder of Premium Cigars International, which was traded on NASDAQ. Prime Time was eventually acquired Japanese Tobacco International.

“Throughout my career in distributing products to retail, the smokable hemp category is by far the biggest opportunity that I have participated in. I am excited to debut our new Pre-rolled hemp cigarette TRU ZRO at the show as well as Star USA and 2sies hemp blunts, we look forward to seeing everyone at our booth #142,” adds Greg Lambrecht CEO.

In April 2021, 1606 Corp. was spun off from SinglePoint, Inc. through a 1 for 1 dividend to SinglePoint shareholders. 1606 continues to grow its online presence with increased recurring orders coming from customers throughout the US. Smokable-hemp market. The Company continues to grow its presence online through its website, 1606hemp.com. Nielsen predicts the CBD market to achieve around $7 billion in 2025 as growing consumer awareness continues. With that, the smokable hemp market is estimated to grow between 375-500% by 2025.

1606 believes Hemp/CBD can change lives, and that’s why we encourage tobacco/nicotine users to make a decision—to help us take these pioneering steps into a world where something as simple as lighting up a smoke doesn’t mean taking a hammer to your health. We at 1606 Corp believe that our tobacco free and nicotine free cigarettes give smokers a better alternative to traditional smoking. 1606 can be found and bought at our website 1606hemp.com and retail outlets throughout the country.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

