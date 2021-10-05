Business Telecommunications Services Launches New Corporate Image

MIAMI, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Telecommunications Services (BTS), a leading telecommunications enabler for over 20 years, has announced the launch of their new corporate image. It is the first image change since the company's birth in 1993. The new image is meant to represent BTS facing new digitalization opportunities and industry challenges with a fresh-air approach. This is also reflected by their rebranded slogan, "Same principles, same values, new challenges, new look."

The new logo uses disruptive colors in a sound-wave design while keeping essential elements from the previous image. Such elements include the lettering font and the boxes containing the company's abbreviation. The logo represents the company's innovative spirit with a design that also reflects the company's history.

"We are in a constant process of transformation," said Ricardo Olloqui, President and Co-Founder of BTS. "This new image represents our future and new projects that we are developing while maintaining the essence of BTS."

The full rebranding initiative includes the new corporate image, new product naming conventions, an updated line structure, and a new website.

To learn more about BTS and their new corporate logo, please visit www.bts.io.

About Business Telecommunications Services

With over 18 billion minutes a year, BTS is ranked in the top 10 of the carriers around the world by minute volume. Its more than 600 direct network partners are the pillars for their global presence which reaches over 85% of the world's population. It is a boutique powerhouse competing with some of the largest companies in the world, a one-stop-shop for customizable voice numbering and messaging solutions with the scale to make a global impact on customer revenues and profitability. In 2017, BTS launched a joint venture with Softbank called S and BTS to deliver digital voice services to its global customer base. www.bts.io.

Contact Information pruiz@bts.io marketing@bts.io +34 976 214 883







