Denim Brand G-Star RAW Chooses Nedap iD Cloud to Create Seamless Shopping Experiences

GROENLO, Netherlands, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today reveals the important role it played in generating a completely transparent supply chain and a seamless customer experience with G-Star RAW. The denim brand has selected the Nedap iD Cloud platform to achieve full inventory visibility in support of their omni-channel strategy.



What started as an in-store inventory visibility project leveraging Nedap Retail solutions a few years ago, has now grown and is further closing the gap between online and brick-and-mortar shopping. Knowing what is in stock and where items are located at all times, throughout the supply chain, is essential for G-Star. With Nedap iD Cloud, the brand can now perfectly match demand and supply anywhere at any moment.

With optimum digital product availability through the leveraging of store stock, the denim brand will also achieve efficiency gains when fulfilling Ship-from-Store and BOPIS (Click & Collect) orders and when checking on incoming goods as well as optimizing availability based on refill suggestions.

Commenting on the technology, G-Star RAW's Head of Retail Operations Europe Barry van Wijk said: "COVID-19 has further underlined the importance of our omni-channel approach. As a brand, you must integrate e-commerce and traditional retail to create a seamless shopping experience for today's hyper connected consumer.

We have clearly seen a change in the traditional role of stores. They used to be the go-to spot to try and buy denim, but the actual purchase isn't necessarily made in stores anymore these days. Stores are transforming into an even more important asset to give shoppers a full omni-channel brand experience as we now also use them as mini distribution centers. This enables our customers to pick up an item they have just purchased online or have it delivered to them within a day."

Bruno Bakker, Business Development Manager at Nedap, said of the partnership, "It was great to partner with G-Star on this project, and as they already source tagged all their merchandise it was easy to implement our technology. Source tagging involves applying the RFID label to the garment in the factory, which allowed us to kick-start our project and show results with regards to end-to-end traceability and rapidly fulfilling e-commerce orders. We are thrilled that G-Star is reaping the benefits of RFID and we are proud to add this great denim brand to our iD Cloud platform community."

