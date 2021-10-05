A. Duie Pyle’s Donielle Dziedzic Named 2021 HDT Safety & Compliance Award Winner

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today recognizes its Director of Loss Prevention, Donielle Dziedzic, as the HDT Safety & Compliance award winner.



Sponsored by J.J. Keller, the HDT Safety & Compliance award is open to individuals in leadership positions in safety, risk management, human resources and similar areas at trucking fleets. Nominees for the award demonstrate leadership, innovation and measurable results while enhancing the safety of their drivers and others sharing the road with them.

As the Director of Loss Prevention, Dziedzic, along with a team of safety and fleet professionals, promotes safety day in and day out at Pyle. Through the work of Dziedzic and her team, Pyle ensures drivers are expertly trained and equipped with modern road technology that ensures the safety of the Pyle team and motorists throughout the congested Northeast region.

Within the last year, Pyle rolled out speed monitoring software and succeeded in bringing its average speed down by communicating clearly and working carefully with its drivers. As a result, its comparable rate of accidents from 2019 to 2020 improved by 23 percent.

“It’s an honor to receive this award and be recognized by HDT for Pyle’s dedication to safety,” said Dziedzic. “This award really highlights the efforts we put in to make sure our employees leave work each day in the same condition they went in that morning. Safety is always at top of mind for us, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognized for that.”

Pyle credits the success of its safety culture to its relentless communication with employees through various modalities, such as comprehensive and robust driver training programs, monthly and quarterly safety meetings, safe driver annual awards and its million-mile safe driver initiative programs. Additionally, Pyle provides an in-house professional truck driver institute (PTDI) certified Truck Driving Academy program that offers dockworkers and non-commercial driver’s license (CDL) drivers the opportunity to become a professional CDL Pyle driver.

“I truly can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award, as Donielle is heavily devoted to providing safety for our employees at Pyle,” said Pete Dannecker, Vice President of Risk & Integrated Resources at Pyle. “Donielle continuously proves to be an essential asset to our team, and the company is thrilled to see her receive this recognition.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

