sparks & honey Officially Launches New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consulting Practice With Three Distinct Product Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey, Omnicom’s (NYSE:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, announced today the launch of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consulting Practice. The official rollout follows the recent appointment of Davianne Harris to the role of Chief Client Officer and Head of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practice in June. Upon stepping into her new hybrid-role, Harris was charged with building out and formalizing the Practice, now in more demand than ever.



“Coming off the events of the last year, more and more business leaders are realizing something that we’ve known for some time -- modern organizational transformation must be grounded in diversity, equity and inclusion. For so long, DE&I was considered ancillary to an organization’s core business practices, but leaders now recognize that DE&I is a tangible and measured imperative that must be embedded within every aspect of an organization’s people, products, practices and partnerships,” said Terry Young, CEO, sparks & honey. “sparks & honey has been known for its disruptive approach to consulting with solutions designed to help clients transform their organizations. We are now focused on being known for our inclusive consulting as well, with offerings designed to enable systematic change.”

Known for its unique understanding and pulse on culture, sparks & honey’s team is uniquely positioned to bring well-rounded perspectives to their DE&I practice. And now by leveraging its proprietary, AI-powered cultural intelligence platform, Q™, a dynamic team of cultural strategists and expert advisors from the DE&I space, and partnerships with best-in-class advocacy groups such as ADCOLOR, GLAAD, and In for 13, sparks & honey is introducing three bespoke offerings to round out this new practice area, which include:

Equity Forecast: An actionable tool that allows teams and organizations to "get smart" (and stay smart) about the latest and most critical trends in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space as it applies to their organization.

Equity Space Analysis: A global analysis that identifies specific opportunity areas where organizations can position themselves to address systemic inequities or drive change based on their unique perspective and offerings.

Diversity OS: A transformational engagement that is designed to holistically transform organizations seeking to modernize and embed diversity, equity and inclusion into the ethos and operations of their business, becoming the bedrock for the organization's strategic planning, corporate behavior, business metrics and more.



The launch of this new practice builds on the thought leadership and custom client work with Fortune 500 companies sparks & honey has already been doing in the DE&I space over the last two years. Now through the formalization of this new practice, sparks & honey will be able to help more clients better understand that an organization can only be as successful as it is equitable.

sparks & honey explored that very concept for its most recent report, The Equity Effect: Principles for The Post-Pandemic Organization , which revealed vast disparities in opportunity, wellbeing, justice and economics brought to light during the pandemic and established that equity is a strategic, grounding ideal that all modern organizations must claim. The report highlighted five priorities for today’s business leaders, creating a roadmap for the organization of the future and its place in the world.

“The effects of equity run wide and deep. Now is the time to take a long, hard look at everything that your organization creates, talks about and represents, and reorient all parts of your business around diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Harris. “Equity work requires an investment of time and resources to establish the priorities, needs and barriers that exist within the company and within a given industry. It’s not going to be a one size fits all solution - and we took that into consideration when designing these offerings. We meet clients where they are on their DE&I journey so they can drive tangible and sustained impact for their organization.”

For more information on sparks & honey and these new offerings, visit: https://www.sparksandhoney.com/diversity-equity-inclusion.

