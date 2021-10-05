New Destination Management Brand Expands National Presence, Adding Offices in the Midwest and Southwest

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHOS Event Collective has added highly respected event management professionals Michelle Castady Orlando, DMCP, and Ana Lampas to its growing team. With Castady Orlando opening the firm's Chicago office last week and Lampas heading the Las Vegas office opened last month, ETHOS is expanding its capabilities in two important destinations for meeting and event planners.

ETHOS Event Collective is a national destination management company founded by award-winning leadership groups that have curated thousands of meetings over the last three decades. Its services include creative strategy and design, event research and ROI measurement, destination management, technology solutions, content development and more.

"Not only do Castady and Lampas have decades of industry experience, they're skilled at understanding what planners need and at leading teams that deliver exceptional experiences that exceed expectations," said Joe Fijol, Principal of ETHOS Event Collective. "Their well-established in-market relationships will provide our clients with the best possible destination expertise."

ADMEI's 2019 DMC Professional of the Year, Castady has been curating impactful meetings and events in Chicago for over a decade. Recognized by BizBash Media as one of its "500 Must-Know Event Pros" in 2020, Castady is a respected industry leader and a dynamic force in the Chicago events community.

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of ETHOS Event Collective," said Castady Orlando, Principal, ETHOS Event Collective Chicago. "Owning and operating a Chicago office provides a unique opportunity to build something that directly benefits our community while partnering with planners in a way that truly elevates the value of their meetings. The ETHOS brand promise of 'Purposeful Planning. Meaningful Results.' is exactly the energy our industry needs right now. I can't wait to start delivering on this promise to our clients, hotel partners and team members."

"ETHOS is fortunate to have Michelle at the helm of their Midwest operations. I've had the pleasure of collaborating with Michelle for over 10 years at various properties, and her ability to connect the client's needs with innovative, destination-driven solutions is unmatched. I have found that there isn't a challenge that Michelle won't take on. She's incredibly creative, detailed, and a true partner through and through," said Steve Conklin, Director of Group Sales at Marriott Marquis Chicago.

Heading up business development in the Southwest, Lampas has over 30 years of destination management experience. Beginning her career in Orlando, Florida, she transitioned from Operations to Resort Sales, working with the Walt Disney World Corporate Events Team, and then relocated to Las Vegas to start her own DMC.

"Las Vegas has an energy and excitement that drew me here 20 years ago. During that time I've seen the market evolve with recent events making it even more imperative for DMCs to connect return on investment to their activity," said Lampas, Business Development Manager. "The ETHOS commitment to helping planners increase the value of their meetings and events activity while working to support the people and places that make the experiences we create possible inspired me to join their team. I look forward to delivering on that purpose."

ETHOS Event Collective is a Destination + Event Management Company that helps meeting and event planners stay ahead of increasing demands while supporting the people and places that make the experiences we create possible. We call it Purposeful Planning, and it's how we ensure results for both company and community long after a meeting or event has ended. To learn more, visit www.ETHOSEventCollective.com .

