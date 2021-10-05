ProjectManager Launches New Version That Brings Greater Flexibility and Control to Enterprise-Grade Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced several enhancements to its already powerful security and access capabilities, to give team leaders and administrators more flexibility in the way they manage and report on user activity and project or task changes.



“Hybrid teams -- which consist of team members in different locations, using multiple work styles and skill sets -- can’t collaborate effectively and produce their best work using rigid, outdated security models that assume everyone is in the same location using the same processes,” said Stephanie Ray, VP of Product for ProjectManager. “Adding greater flexibility and control to ProjectManager’s enterprise-grade security allows the members of those teams to engage one another more efficiently and deliver even sensitive company projects more quickly, without sacrificing data privacy and protection.”

The security enhancements in the latest release of ProjectManager give administrators and team leaders greater control over security policies, while also simplifying access for authorized users. These improvements further optimize ProjectManager to support hybrid teams by enabling secure and seamless collaboration across users and systems. Team members can organize quickly, engage projects using a variety of work styles and invite others to participate knowing their data is secure.

Among the recent enhancements in ProjectManager are:

Support for single sign-on (SSO) via any SAML 2.0-compliant identity and access provider, including Google, Okta, Microsoft and Ping Identity

Two-factor authentication and greater password control and configurability

Compliance-oriented audit logs and account exports for administrators, and project and task history for team leaders and members



The latest security enhancements in ProjectManager will be available to all Enterprise Edition customers in October.

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and experience levels, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on our software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com .

