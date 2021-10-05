Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Apogee Interactive with 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc., a privately-held, Atlanta-based, leading provider of proactive customer engagement software for utilities, announced today that Frost and Sullivan has recognized the firm with the 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for the North American Market. The prestigious award recognizes companies that shape the future of technology and its uses. Frost and Sullivan measures success by the degree to which a technology is leveraged and the successful introduction of high-tech solutions to answer customers’ most pressing needs, altering the industry or business landscape in the process.



Apogee’s energy analytics platform enriches electric utilities’ customer service capability by combining personal energy-use data with relevant, timely, actionable energy information. The solution automates communications and encourages self-service, thereby increasing utility operational efficiency and dramatically improving customer satisfaction scores. In addition, utilities are successfully educating customers, helping them increase self-service, reduce high bill calls, and build program participation.

This has been a year of distinguished recognition for the firm. In April, Guidehouse Insights’ Leaderboard on Home Energy Management (HEM) ranked Apogee among the top three performers in a field of fifteen. The report ranked Apogee highest among its peers in Technology, Production Strategy, Product Quality & Reliability, and Go-To-Market Strategy for their artificial intelligence (AI) powered, personalized, customer engagement platform. Then in August, Hometown Connections, the public power industry’s partner for vetting best-in-class vendors, honored Apogee as their Partner of the Year.

According to Susan Gilbert, Apogee’s CEO and co-founder, “We are proud to be recognized this year for our analytical excellence and cutting-edge innovation by so many industry leaders.” She adds, “Our key distinctive is the accuracy of our AI-powered algorithms that disaggregate customer’s bills then create personalized videos that not only educate, but also impress customers.”

The Frost and Sullivan report, 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership, further explains, “The ability to provide a comprehensive energy engagement solution that includes bill change explanations and predictions including renewable energy considerations gives Apogee a compelling advantage over its competitors.” The award, based on a 10-point methodology, shows Apogee outperforming its competitors with an overall score of 9.25.

To read the complete Frost and Sullivan report and learn how Apogee is shaping the future of energy analysis and utility customer engagement you can review the report here.

About Apogee

Apogee Interactive is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee’s customer engagement platform helps utilities engage and inform customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction. Apogee’s solution enables personalized and relevant messaging through multiple channels, encourages self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through automation. Apogee’s loyal client base includes ConEd, Southern Company, NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, Tampa Electric, People’s Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

