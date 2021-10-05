Motoclub Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce its latest SparkNFT pack drop from its Motoclub platform has sold out.



On October 4, 2021, the first wave of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series “Epic” packs dropped on Motoclub.io, following on from the first wave “Rare” pack drop held last month.

The “Epic” tier of SparkNFT releases went live a 12pm PDT and were sold out to Motoclub members within sixteen minutes of release.

The “Epic” packs, priced at $50 USD each, contain a random mixture of SparkNFT assets based on Barrett-Jackson sales from their 2021 Las Vegas auction, and feature the following vehicles: Ford Bronco 4-Door Raiders Badlands Edition, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (white), 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (red), 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (blue), and a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.



“Motoclub is performing beyond all expectations,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We’re very impressed with the reception the SparkNFTs have received, and we’re looking forward to sharing more of the Barrett-Jackson magic with Motoclub members as time goes on.”

“It's been another incredible day for Motoclub, CurrencyWorks and Barrett-Jackson,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “These results give our team the confidence to go forward with the plans we have, to ramp up releases and grow the Motoclub platform.”



A release date for the second wave of “Epic” packs for the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series will be announced in due course.



For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

