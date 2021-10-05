Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2028) - Increasing Usage of At-home Monitoring Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report states that the global sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market would grow with a CAGR of 6.90% in the projected years between 2021 and 2028.



Factors such as the growing awareness regarding the negative impacts of untreated sleep apnea, rise in the geriatric population, and increasing cases of obesity are fueling the growth of the market. Also, the increasing use of gadgets at night-time, which causes sleep disturbances, is another factor contributing to the growth process. However, the high costs of sleep apnea devices, issues with reimbursement, and the lack of adherence to the treatment being recommended by the doctors, are curtailing this progress. On the bright side, the advancements in technology as well as the growing usage of at-home monitoring devices is creating new opportunities for growth.



Regional Outlook

The global market for sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics covers the regions of Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to evolve at the fastest rate in the forecast duration. Most of the nations in this region are emerging economies. Presently, they are adopting advanced technologies, and are also improving their healthcare systems. Owing to this, the APAC has been a hub for cheap raw materials, especially for medical device manufacturing companies, including sleep apnea devices. Also, the rising healthcare expenditure and the development in infrastructure are promoting the growth of the Asia-Pacific sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market.



Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players present in the sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market include Cadwell Industries Inc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Somnomedics GmbH, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Medtronic PLC, Braebon Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Resmed Inc, Smiths Medical Inc, BMC Medical Co Ltd, Invacare Corporation, Signifier Medical Technologies Limited, Itamar Medical Ltd, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Founded in 1989, ResMed is a company developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical equipment for the treatment, diagnosis, and management of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases. It sells its products in over 100 countries across the world, through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries as well independent distributors. The company operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.



