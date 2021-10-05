Learning Care Group Debuts New Child Care Center at DICK’S Sporting Goods HQ

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s full STEAM ahead for the leaders of tomorrow at Everbrook Academy at DICK’S Sporting Goods, an all-new premium preschool built exclusively for the children of the retailer’s teammates.

Located on the campus of DICK’S Sporting Goods corporate headquarters in Coraopolis, PA, the 15,000 sq. ft. facility was created in partnership with leading early education and care provider Learning Care Group to offer flexible, convenient child care for families and prepare children for success in kindergarten and beyond.

With capacity to serve more than 160 students, Everbrook Academy at DICK’S Sporting Goods features 12 classrooms that provide a stimulating learning environment with engaging custom graphics and outdoor play spaces that reflect the culture at DICK’S Sporting Goods, encouraging children to strive for their personal best. The facility includes two dedicated nursing rooms.

Across a range of programs for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years (Infants to Pre-K students), Everbrook Academy at DICK’S Sporting Goods combines passionate, credentialed teachers, a safe and nurturing environment, a research-driven curriculum, and personalized learning experiences to help chart each child’s course to elementary school. Supported by Learning Care Group’s exclusive Customized Learning Pathway, the proprietary curriculum is designed to address the specific needs of children based on age and individual pace of development.

“Forward-thinking employers of choice recognize the positive impact of high-quality, convenient child care as part of their employee rewards program in helping attract and retain top talent by meeting the needs of working parents,” said Sean Sondreal, Chief Marketing Officer, Learning Care Group. “Our approach builds on more than five decades of experience serving families nationwide with safe, nurturing care and educational excellence. We’re honored to work so closely with DICK’S Sporting Goods on this offering – from inception to operation – to help bring the premium Everbrook Academy experience to life for their teammates in a way that’s reflective of their corporate brand and culture.”

Emphasizing hands-on learning in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – the program connects academic skills to practical application, bringing concepts to life in ways that are meaningful for children. It encourages children to think about what they’re learning and explore concepts in a fun and holistic way, nurturing critical thinking, communication, creativity, and collaboration – four essential elements that will be integral in shaping their future.

“We’re thrilled to offer our teammates an outstanding early childhood education experience through our partnership with Learning Care Group,” said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Chief People Officer for DICK’S Sporting Goods. “Developed with LCG’s demonstrated expertise, Everbrook Academy at DICK’S Sporting Goods gives our teammates peace of mind knowing that their child is in great hands, having a nurturing and empowering learning experience each day, here on our very own campus.”

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group (LCG) offers early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 10 unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates approximately 1,000 schools (corporate and franchise) across 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve approximately 150,000 children.

Learning Care Group Employer Solutions

In addition to serving families in communities nationwide, LCG offers custom benefit solutions designed to meet the needs of any organization and workforce through its corporate funded childcare, back-up-care, and on-site child care options. Whether serving Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, universities, government agencies, or others, LCG’s employer-sponsored childcare benefits offer attractive options to suit the needs of America's employees. The company approaches corporate partnerships the same way it approaches early education—nothing is one size fits all. Learning Care Group will work to find the partnership option that best fits any organization, supported by LCG’s nationwide enterprise. For more information, visit www.learningcaregroup.com

