Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Created the “Evolution of Distribution” Platform to Help Brands Launch New Products

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould realized health and wellness brands often struggled when they launched new products.

“These companies, especially the overseas brands, struggled when they brought their products to the American consumer,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “They could have the greatest health and wellness innovation since aspirin, but they didn’t have the skills to reach the consumer market or the retail outlets.”

Gould saw these brands spending a lot of money on adding staff, renting office and warehouse space, and paying Madison Avenue prices for marketing.

“I realized there had to be a better, more cost-efficient solution, which is why I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform,” Gould said.

The “Evolution of Distribution” platform is a turnkey, one-stop solution to launching products or expanding retail sales in the U.S.

“Instead of creating an infrastructure from the ground up, NPI already has all the services and expertise these brands need to promote their products to consumers and retailers,” Gould said.

NPI, along with its sister company, InHealth Media, offers sales, regulatory compliance, warehouse space, logistical, and marketing services to product manufacturers.

“They don’t have to hire a sales team. NPI has one,” Gould said. “They don’t have to deal with the FDA. We have a food scientist on staff to make sure their labels are FDA approved.”

Gould founded InHealth Media because the brands needed a company that specialized in health and wellness products.

“NPI and IHM have everything brands need to launch their products in America,” Gould said, adding that NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for these companies.

NPI also emphasizes e-commerce sales, especially now because of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 forced more consumers to change their shopping habits,” Gould said. “Now, they buy almost anything online, even items they used to only buy in-person.”

Gould’s expertise with e-commerce sales dates back to the early days of Amazon when the online giant started selling everything.

“I was part of a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta,” which placed more than 100 brands and even more products onto the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new health and wellness category,” he added.

“Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods, and I had the contacts in the health and wellness industry to place all these high-quality brands with Amazon,” Gould said. “We worked with Jeff Fernandez, who then was on the Amazon team tasked with stocking the new health and wellness category.”

“Ken, Jeff, and I made up the ‘Powerhouse Trifecta,’” he added.

The successful ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ is still intact because Gould hired Jeff, now NPI’s president, and Ken, now the company’s executive vice president.

“Why breakup a team with more than seven decades of experience and success,” Gould added.

