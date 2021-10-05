Worthington Industries Releases its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced today the release of its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report, summarizing the Company’s key accomplishments and performance metrics achieved during fiscal 2021 across several important areas, including culture, citizenship, corporate governance and environmental health and safety. The report can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://worthingtonindustries.com/Sustainability-Report .



“Since our inception, Worthington Industries has worked hard to be a good corporate citizen for all of our constituencies and in our communities, as well as to minimize our environmental footprint,” said President & CEO Andy Rose. “Stewardship focused on the environment, social issues and corporate governance continues to become a more important driver of our success, and we could not achieve the success we’ve had without our people, customers, suppliers and stakeholders.” Rose added, “While we’re proud of our efforts to date, we are committed to expanding our goals and sharing our progress along the way.”

Highlights of Worthington Industries’ 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report include the following:

Donated over $2.2 million to the community, through the Worthington Industries Foundation, supporting 46 organizations in areas of health, human services, youth and education, civic causes and the arts





Contributed $20 million of the proceeds from the Company’s Nikola investment to the Worthington Industries Foundation and prioritized $1 million in grants to address increased community needs due to the coronavirus pandemic





Completed Worthington’s first Companywide Engagement Survey with over 70 percent of employees participating, and results exceeding benchmark ratings in employee engagement, safety and manager effectiveness





Established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Council and developed a DEI strategy focused on strengthening four pillars: Workforce, Workplace, Community and Partnerships





Achieved a record low fiscal year recordable injury rate of 1.45 in an industry that benchmarks a recordable rate exceeding 4





Awarded a record 64 percent of manufacturing facilities four and five-star performance ratings through the Company’s Green Star initiative, which recognizes year-over-year improvements in the categories of continuous improvement, energy conservation, waste reduction, water conservation and regulatory compliance





Recycled 96 percent of waste generated Companywide





Provided Nominating and Governance Committee of Worthington’s Board of Directors oversight of all policies, practices and reporting related to corporate social responsibility

The Worthington Industries 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability report was developed in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Iron & Steel Producers Industry Standard.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 53 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 8,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

