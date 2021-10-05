English Finnish

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 OCTOBER 2021, at 4.35 p.m.

Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Vakuutusosakeyhtiö Henki-Fennia ("Henki-Fennia") on 5 October 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Henki-Fennia increased above five (5) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 3 September 2021.

Total position of Henki-Fennia subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5.16 % 5.16 % 7,858,267 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000178256 405,525 5.16 % SUBTOTAL A 405,525 5.16 %

Consti Plc

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI.