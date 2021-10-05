Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Signs Agreement for Full Control of Licensed Cannabis Cultivation & Manufacturing for Facility in Los Angeles, California

SHERIDAN, WY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally signs an agreement that outlines full control with owner of licensed cannabis cultivation & manufacturing facility in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Munck, VP of Business Development, states “We are excited to announce to our shareholders that from the original letter of intent we have completed and the signed contractual arrangements which include the management of revenues from profit sharing for 8 to 10 harvests per year. The multi-million-dollar cultivation site is currently producing high yield, high end, boutique flower and buds in a dual level “double decker” indoor cannabis grow. The net revenues expected to Critical Solutions are between $1.0 million to $1.2 million dollars annually and further establishes our company in the California cannabis industry".

Mr. Barraza concludes, “We are proud to announce that we have completed another successful milestone and we are looking forward to future milestone completions with all our subsidiaries and projects. With the upcoming third quarter reports and the consolidation of MKH Ventures into Critical Solutions, Inc., we feel our growth strategy and revenue accumulation will increase shareholder value for years to come and therefore want to reiterate that there will be no reverse split for the foreseeable future".

About MKH Ventures, LLC



MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

