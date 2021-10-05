Gordian Announces New President Mark Schiff

Greenville, SC, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today the promotion of Mark Schiff to President of Gordian. Previously, Mark served as Gordian’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Enterprise Business Group, responsible for the growth and delivery of solutions across the building lifecycle in Gordian’s enterprise markets.

After nine years as Gordian’s President, William Pollak will take on a new role at Fortive as Group President for operating companies Gordian and ServiceChannel.

“I’m incredibly proud to announce the promotion of Mark as President of Gordian.” says Pollak. “Since Mark joined the team with the acquisition of Sightlines in 2015, he has ensured customer success for thousands of clients across industries who are tackling facilities and infrastructure challenges. I’m excited to continue to watch Gordian thrive under Mark’s exceptional leadership.”

Mark joined Gordian as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sightlines, which became a Gordian company in 2015. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in a variety of information services businesses, including Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer. Mark holds a bachelor’s in public policy from Duke University and an MBA in Finance from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead such a remarkable company,” says Schiff. “The dedicated work of our employees has placed Gordian at the forefront of innovative data and solutions for every phase of the building lifecycle. It is with great pleasure that I assume responsibility for maintaining Gordian’s customer-focused success and best-in-class company culture.”