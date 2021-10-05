Konica Minolta Announces New Senior Vice President, DX and Emerging Businesses

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that Vijay Raghavan has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation (DX) and Emerging Businesses.

In his role, Raghavan will work in partnership with Konica Minolta’s COO, Sam Errigo, to drive strategies to accelerate Konica Minolta’s customer adoption of DX, and align the company’s organizational structure to meet long-term growth objectives. He will also be responsible for emerging businesses, and in that capacity will execute on new business investments that will differentiate and grow Konica Minolta’s portfolio of solutions.

Raghavan brings a unique combination of experience in business development, product and management strategy, P&L management and technology management, including engineering and operations and global programs. Most recently, he spearheaded emerging solutions at Motorola where he successfully created and led IoT/SaaS businesses. Raghavan has held similar roles at Cisco and IGT and also brings key strategy experience from McKinsey & Company. His technical expertise spans cloud and SaaS, managed services, IoT, machine learning, analytics/big data and gaming. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, earned his MS in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and also completed post-graduate studies at Stanford University.

“Core to our strategy is exponential growth in DX across all lines of business within Konica Minolta,” said Sam Errigo. “We look forward to Vijay’s perspectives and insights to assist with customer alignment and technology enablers that will deliver our vision of the intelligent connected workplace and DX.”

“Konica Minolta is a true technology leader, paving the way for its dealers and customers to adopt the technologies that will support their growth now and in the future,” said Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Businesses, Konica Minolta. “I am honored to join their executive leadership team and thrilled to be part of their continued advancements in providing turnkey technology solutions.”

