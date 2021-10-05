Worldwide Electric Guitar Industry to 2025 - Growing Demand for Music-related Leisure Activities is Driving the Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electric guitar market and it is poised to grow by $123.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period. The report on the electric guitar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for music-related leisure activities and the rising number of music festivals and live events.



The electric guitar market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the inclusion of music in academic curriculum as one of the prime reasons driving the electric guitar market growth during the next few years.

The report on electric guitar market covers the following areas:

Electric guitar market sizing

Electric guitar market forecast

Electric guitar market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric guitar market vendors that include Fender Musical Instruments Corp., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG, KKR & Co. Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the electric guitar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG

KKR & Co. Inc.

Paul Reed Smith Guitars

Rickenbacker International Corp.

Samson Technologies Corp.

Schecter Guitar Research Inc.

The ESP Guitar Co.

Yamaha Corp.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejo5s7