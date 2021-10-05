Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Opens and Expands Treatment for Cincinnati With Selah House Outpatient

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of separated adolescent treatment programming at their recently opened Selah House Outpatient location in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati center is part of the expanding family of Selah House Outpatient locations which provide primary eating disorder and co-occurring disorders treatment at the partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient levels of care.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents with psychiatric, eating disorders, substance use, and co-occurring conditions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

The addition of the Cincinnati location showcases the part of the growing continuum of care offered within the Odyssey Outpatient Network leveraging the clinical expertise of the Odyssey Eating Disorder Network. In addition to outpatient care, the Odyssey Eating Disorder Network is comprised of residential eating disorder treatment centers in Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, and California whose experienced clinical teams have partnered in developing best-in-class treatment programming for Cincinnati.

Along with providing partial hospitalization (PHP), in-person intensive outpatient (IOP), and virtual intensive outpatient services for adults (all genders, 16 years or older), the Cincinnati location is expanding treatment programming for adolescents and multiple in-network insurance partnerships. Starting this month, the center will offer separated adolescent programming at the intensive outpatient level of care for adolescents ages 12 through 18 years old.

"Eating disorders often begin at younger ages and can go undiagnosed for many years, leading to more severe symptoms and medical complications," said Paul Bittner, Executive Director of Selah House Outpatient Cincinnati. "By targeting this gap in treatment and providing specialized programming, we can achieve earlier detection and improve the odds for recovery for adolescents."

The Cincinnati center offers group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, psychotherapy, and medication management services, which all leverage evidence-based treatment modalities including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Exposure and Response Prevent (ERP), along with experiential and expressive therapies. Additionally, nutrition education, meal planning, and aftercare planning will focus on collaboration with community providers to serve as an extension of the client's treatment team and ensure a seamless transition to a lower level of care.

"We're thrilled to be able to support Cincinnati's residents with clinically excellent care for adults and now adolescents who struggle with an eating disorder," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Selah House's outpatient treatment programs offer a variety of robust treatment options locally so clients can remain in their homes and with their families or support systems during treatment. We're excited to expand our treatment options and in-network insurance options to further our mission of helping as many people as possible progress in their recovery.

——————————-

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Selah House Outpatient Centers, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and other continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145

Related Images











Image 1: Selah House Outpatient Cincinnati





Cincinnati, Ohio Facility









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment