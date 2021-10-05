Illumio Chooses MadCap Flare Over DITA to Deliver Modern Documentation Website in Less Than One-Fourth the Time

San Diego, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that it has published a new case study with customer Illumio, a leader in cyberattack and ransomware prevention. The case study examines how Illumio replaced its original content authoring system with MadCap Flare after evaluating options, such as the Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA). Using MadCap Flare, Illumio now delivers modern web and print product guides in in less than a quarter of the time previously required.

When the world’s leading organizations need to protect their critical data, they turn to Illumio to stop breaches from becoming cyber disasters. A pioneer and market leader in zero trust segmentation, the Illumio platform provides holistic visibility into security risks and automates policy enforcement to stop cyberattacks and ransomware from spreading across applications, containers, clouds, data centers, and endpoints.

Modernizing Product Guides for State-of-the-Art Software

To ensure that customers can fully leverage all the capabilities of the Illumio product portfolio, the company delivers its product guides both as web and print content. For years, Illumio relied on its original content authoring system to develop guides and then export the content into HTML and PDF formats that were posted on the company’s internal support site. However, the long scrolling pages had almost no formatting, making it difficult for customers and employees to find the information they needed. Moreover, every guide was separate and siloed, adding complexity and redundancy any time a new or updated guide needed to be produced.

Today, Illumio uses MadCap Flare to deliver its Illumio Core and Illumio Edge product guides as a modern, responsive documentation website with two HTML5-based product guide portals and a range of downloadable PDFs. To view the full case study, visit [Add case study URL].

Key benefits realized by Illumio include:

Topic-based authoring, Analytics, and Global Project Linking in MadCap Flare have helped to cut the time to deliver a new product guide from 40 hours down to 6 hours, enabling Illumio’s technical documentation team to keep pace with new product releases.

Top navigation and advanced search functionality in MadCap Flare plus a selector option on the homepage help users easily navigate to the portal, product guide, and topic or chapter they need—driving company demand to use the website for additional information.

Modern website templates for MadCap Flare along with skins have enabled Illumio to create a documentation site that aligns with the company’s branding.

MadCap Flare for single-source authoring and multichannel publishing facilitate the delivery of product guides as both interactive web content and downloadable PDFs, so Illumio customers, partners and employees can get information in the format they need.

“It's been a night and day experience since we rolled out our modern documentation website using Flare. We’ve seen a huge jump in the quality of our guides, and they went from something no one really thought about to a resource that’s considered indispensable,” said Katherine Morgan, director, technical publications at Illumio, Inc. “Now we have modern web-based documentation that anyone can access—employees, customers, analysts, prospects and others—and demand is skyrocketing.”

“With cyberattacks around the world rapidly escalating, more organizations are turning to Illumio and its zero trust segmentation software to stop these invasions in their tracks,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap founder and CEO. “We are excited by Illumio’s success in ensuring that customers have the documentation they need to fully utilize the company’s solutions in protecting their businesses, both in keeping pace with the rapid delivery of new product releases and in providing a modern, intuitive experience that helps users quickly get the information they need whenever and wherever they need it.”

