Secure Technology Alliance Resource Highlights Key Encryption for Strengthening Information Security Environments

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced a white paper, created in collaboration with Utimaco, exploring the importance of strong key encryption in fortifying the ever-expanding information security infrastructure.



An increase in remote work has forced a digital transformation which calls for the urgent implementation of an information security framework based on zero trust. Access to a zero-trust network is considered hostile until proven otherwise, creating a critical need for data encryption.

This white paper presents key encryption as a viable approach to safeguarding sensitive data in the public and private sectors, explores the use of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) and delves into effective key lifecycle management.

“Protecting private data is high stakes for both U.S. federal agencies and private organizations of all sizes,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “A single data breach can have longstanding consequences to both daily operations and an organizations credibility. This resource showcases the critical importance of key encryption in establishing a zero-trust framework and creating a tamper-free confidential environment that meets compliance standards.”

The white paper, “Strengthening Information Security with Strong Key Encryption,” is available for download from the Secure Technology Alliance website.

Information and cybersecurity professionals in federal government and public sectors, and those responsible for the protection of critical data can benefit from this white paper, which touches on:

Zero-trust framework strategies

Utilizing Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) v2.1 certified Hardware Security Modules (HSM)

Leveraging key lifecycle management plans to cope with perceived risks and maximize encryption benefits

Employing tokenization to enable the secure substitution of a surrogate value for sensitive data

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an upcoming Secure Technology Alliance webinar, sponsored by Utimaco, that will delve into key encryption’s vital role in securing federal agencies’ data, implementation challenges and integration solutions. The upcoming webinar, “U.S. Executive Order: Strengthening Information Security with Key Encryption for Data at Rest,” will be held on October 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Registration details can be found on the Secure Technology Alliance website.

The webcast will provide valuable insights on the following:

Deconstructing key management challenges when encrypting data in complex IT environments

How key management solutions are in line with the federal mandate and Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)

Utilizing key encryption to implement a zero-trust information security framework on public cloud, on-premise and hybrid cloud



To participate in the creation and development of resources like "Strengthening Information Security with Strong Key Encryption" and other Alliance activities, visit the Alliance website for information on membership.

