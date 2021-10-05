WALTER P MOORE OPENS MEXICO CITY OFFICE

Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering firm Walter P Moore opens its sixth international office in Mexico City, Mexico, appointing Miguel Hernández as Manager of Business Development, who will be leading expansion efforts in the area. Service offerings include insurance and litigation support, waterproofing consulting, materials consulting, assessments and repairs, corrosion mitigation, bridge assessment, and flood evaluation among others. The Mexico City office officially opened on August 27, 2021.



“Expanding our presence into Mexico City has been our goal for many years and we are thrilled to have Miguel Hernández on board to represent us in Mexico,” says Dr. Gabriel Jiménez, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Diagnostics Group, “Walter P Moore has built its legacy on exceptional client service, and we can now offer our clients in Latin America a deeper quality of service and partnership with a full team of experts across the region and in Mexico’s largest city.”



Hernández’s expertise includes assessing and designing repairs for distress related to concrete, steel, and masonry structures with a specialization in seismic assessments and retrofits, fire evaluations, building envelope moisture management, and roofing systems.



“I am excited to lead the efforts in growing our presence in Mexico. We are ready to dive in on projects across Mexico and Latin America and to continue tackling existing building problems with creativity, cooperation, and commitment,” Hernández says.



“Our move into Mexico City represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our entire platform more deeply within the international market bringing value to our clients. I am excited about the unique opportunities it presents to build new client relationships in several of our targeted market sectors, especially leveraging our expertise in forensic analysis,” adds Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO of Walter P Moore.

About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

