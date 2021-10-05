JLab Amplifies Its Productivity Collection With New Multipoint Enabled JBuds Work Bluetooth Headset

San Diego, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab continues to augment its productivity collection with the addition of the JBuds Work ($79) over-ear Bluetooth headset. Featuring Bluetooth multipoint technology that allows it to be connected to two devices simultaneously, the JBuds Work was designed to be the premiere headset for multi-device users. The JBuds Work comes on the heels of the introduction of the GO Work on-ear headset, JLab's first Bluetooth multipoint device, which made its debut earlier this year at the very accessible price of $49.

The development of the JBuds Work is a direct result of the excitement JLab heard from retailers and customers when the GO Work launched with Bluetooth multipoint. Devices with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity can be paired with two devices simultaneously, allowing you to transfer seamlessly between them with a quick button push. Multipoint connectivity is ideal for users who want to use one headset that can switch between devices seamlessly, without the unavoidable delay that comes from reconnecting a Bluetooth headset or earbuds when switching between devices for calls, streaming audio, or watching a video.

In true JLab fashion, the JBuds Work is feature-rich and accessibly priced when compared to competitors across the category. The new headset features 60+ hours of playtime on a single charge and can utilize an included auxiliary USB-C to 3.5mm cable for times when a corded connection is preferable to Bluetooth. Moreover, the 40mm dynamic drivers provide an excellent listening experience for any medium: talking, music, or video.

The JBuds Work's flip-down boom mic design incorporates dual microphones featuring JLab's C3 Calling technology that eliminates ambient sounds so the user can easily be heard in noisy environments. An auto-answer feature, along with a quick mute indicator with visible LED, help ensure the wearer is heard, or muted, exactly when they want to be. The JBuds Work also incorporates multi-function buttons so the user can play or pause content, answer or reject calls, and skip forward or backward through their audio content. Additionally, the JBuds Work provides the option to remove the left earcup so the user can be more aware of the environment around them, ensuring they can hear and be heard.

"We live in a multi-device world now and fumbling between device settings and connections is not something any of us find acceptable. JLab continues to evolve with our customers' needs, which includes providing the best possible solutions for helping them level up to the task at hand. We designed the JBuds Work to be the ultimate headset for students and office workers who need a headset that will multitask as well as they do - all at a very affordable price," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The JBuds Work is available at jlab.com for $79.

Full technical features include:

60+ hours playtime

Two listening modes: Voice + Music Mode

C3 Calling with two microphones

Rotating Boom Microphone

Quick Mute w/ visible Mute Indicator

Cloud Foam cushions

IP55 Water/Dust protection

Included Type-C charging cable and Type-C to 3.5mm Aux cable (charging and wired listening options)

Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint

Codecs: AAC / SBC

Driver: 40mm dynamic

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 32 ohms

Input: 5V, 1000mA

Battery: 600mAh lithium polymer

Charge time: 3 hours

Standby time: 600 hours

Weight: 170 g

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab is a leading personal audio company and #1 accessible True Wireless brand in America. Founded in 2005, our mission is to deliver high performance, innovative headphones and audio products at accessible prices to enhance how you GO through life. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

