Worldwide Phosphor Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphor Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Phosphor from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players involved in Phosphor as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Lighting Equipment
- Electronic Display
- Others
Companies Covered:
- UBE Industries
- Materion
- Intermatix
- EUCOM
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: From 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: From 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Markets Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Phosphor Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export OF Phosphor By Region
8.2 Import OF Phosphor By Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Phosphor Market In North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Phosphor Market Size
9.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
9.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Phosphor Market In South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Phosphor Market Size
10.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
10.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Phosphor Market In Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Phosphor Market Size
11.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
11.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Phosphor Market In Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Phosphor Market Size
12.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
12.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Phosphor Market In MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Phosphor Market Size
13.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
13.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Phosphor Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Phosphor Market Size
14.2 Phosphor Demand By End Use
14.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Phosphor Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Phosphor Market Size Forecast
15.2 Phosphor Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis OF Global Key Vendors
16.1 UBE Industries
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of UBE Industries
16.1.4 UBE Industries Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Materion
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Materion
16.2.4 Materion Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Intermatix
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Intermatix
16.3.4 Intermatix Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 EUCOM
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of EUCOM
16.4.4 EUCOM Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Mitsubishi Chemical
16.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Phosphor Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials
16.6.4 Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/754nlp