SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (“EBMT”) (NASDAQ GM: EBMT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EBMT’s agreement to acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc. (“First Community”). Under the terms of the agreement, First Community’s shareholders will receive 37.7492 shares of EBMT and $276.32 in cash for each share of First Community common stock they own.

