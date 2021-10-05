Beneficial Blends Announces Partnership With Celebrity Chef David Burke

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficial Blends, the leading turn-key manufacturer of food, beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics and aromatherapy, is now the exclusive manufacturer of Chef David Burke's consumer products. Beneficial Blends will develop and manufacture Chef Burke's new line of flavored oil blends. This innovative line of oils will be served in Chef Burke's award-winning restaurants as well as sold nationwide in grocery chains, club stores and QVC Television Network.

"We are eager to get in the kitchen with Chef Burke and formulate innovative products that will create unique dishes for people to enjoy," said Erin Meagher, CEO of Beneficial Blends. "We're excited to lead the culinary revolution with Chef Burke and create memorable dining experiences."

Beneficial Blends' innovative products, along with Chef Burke's artful, revolutionary techniques, will redefine the culinary industry with new developments and distribution. Chef Burke recognizes Beneficial Blends' expertise in the marketplace and its attention to food quality and safety as a key ingredient to developing his new products.

"I'm extremely excited about my new relationship with Beneficial Blends. I have been experimenting with flavored oils for many years, and the expert team at Beneficial Blends will take me to a whole new level. They are as passionate about the culinary arts as I am which gives me great comfort," said Chef David Burke.

Recognized as a leading pioneer in American cooking, Chef Burke is fueled by passion, grit and innovation. He is the only American Chef to win Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d'Honneur and has appeared on Bravo's Top Chef, making Chef Burke one of the best known and well-respected chefs in modern American cuisine.

Beneficial Blends produces products according to the company's Four Diamond Approach—'Beneficial for You' products, quality, transparency, and social impact—ensuring high standards within a transparent and socially responsible business and manufacturing practice.

About Beneficial Blends

Tampa-based Beneficial Blends, LLC, established in 2009, is a turn-key manufacturer of food, beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics and aromatherapy. With top certifications in every category, the company is the industry-leading, fastest-growing ingestible oil company in the United States. Beneficial Blends' services include private label, co-pack, re-pack, bulk and consulting. The company has two retail-ready brands: Chillax'n™ CBD and Kelapo® cooking oils and ghee. Beneficial Blends has earned many accolades for excellence in manufacturing and sustained revenue growth, breaking the 500 mark on the Inc. 5000 list and being recognized as Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies.

About Chef David Burke

Acknowledged as a leading pioneer in American cooking, David Burke, a New Jersey native, is also recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire and his many TV appearances. At just 26, Burke's kitchen mastery won him the executive chef position of New York City's legendary River Café. While there, he became the first American ever to win the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d'Honneur, cementing his reputation as a leading international chef. He subsequently won Japan's Nippon Award for Excellence, the Robert Mondavi Award of Excellence and two nominations for James Beard Best Chef. Burke was also awarded a coveted three-star New York Times review for the River Café and later became a familiar guest on TV's Top Chef.

