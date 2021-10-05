TAB Bank Welcomes New Vice President, Business Development for the Upper Midwest Region, Scott Franzen

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T AB Bank today announced that Scott Franzen will join its Sales Team as a Vice President and Business Development Officer. In this role, Franzen will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities in the upper Midwest region.



Based in Albertville, Minnesota, Franzen will provide asset-based and factoring working capital resources to commercial businesses throughout northern Midwestern states with annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $150 million.

Franzen has nearly three decades of experience in accounts receivable financing and asset-based lending. His expertise is heavily concentrated in the transportation industry—working with business owners to create customized financing solutions for their working capital needs.

“We are excited for Franzen to join the TAB Bank sales team as we grow the business by developing new prospects and enhancing existing relationships,” said Justin Hatch, SVP of Commercial Finance at TAB Bank. “His background in transportation is well aligned with TAB’s deep ties to the trucking industry, stretching back more than two decades.”

Franzen’s experience includes positions at Transport Clearings, Associates Commercial Corp, Marquette Transportation Finance, UMB Commercial Finance and TCI Business Capital.

Franzen has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is an active member of the Truckload Carriers Association, Minnesota Trucking Association, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Iowa Motor Truck Association, Duluth Superior Transportation Association, The Machinery Haulers Association and Transportation Management Association.

