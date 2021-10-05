Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (“Owlet”).



Owlet operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. Owlet’s platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include: Owlet Monitor Duo that gets the snapshot of the baby’s wellbeing; Owlet Smart Sock that tracks the baby’s heart rate and oxygen while sleeping and get notifications if the baby needs to be checked on; Owlet Cam, a smart HD video baby monitor; and Dream Lab, an online and personalized infant sleep solution.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet disclosed that it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The FDA’s letter informed Owlet that its marketing for its Owlet Smart Sock in the United States “renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA, and that [Owlet] has not obtained such clearance or approval in violation of the Federal, Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.” The FDA has requested that Owlet take “prompt action” to remedy the alleged violations.

Following this news, Owlet’s shares fell sharply during intraday trading on October 4, 2021, down over 22%.

