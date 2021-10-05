Proactive news headlines including Aurumin, PolarX, Valor Resources and Hartshead Resources

Sydney, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is poised to restart drilling next week at its Mt Dimer Gold Project, 120 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has uncovered a new copper discovery at the Caribou Dome Copper Project, a base metals exploration asset within the broader Alaska Range Project in Alaska. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) is planning a follow-up diamond drilling program at Hook Lake Uranium Project in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin following an on-ground field program that returned assays of up to 59.2% U3O8. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) recently recorded a 43% increase in gas volumes within its Viking Wx gas field, substantially boosting the capacity associated with its Phase 1 assets in the UK’s Southern Gas Basin. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has released a robust open pit definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF, FRA:DDF) is a step closer to its proposed US transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) clinical trial, following the completion of a pre-clinical trial in sheep. Click here

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has engaged Como Engineers to undertake the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for an HPA Type 1 Precursor Processing Plant to produce a 5N purity aluminium precursor compound. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has completed due diligence on a prospective uranium acquisition. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS), a clinical-stage drug development company, has received positive results from data analysis of a phase 1c clinical trial (MF-101) studying its drug PXS-5505 in patients with the bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has revealed further high-grade gold intersections at the Kestrel discovery, part of the Binduli Gold Project in WA. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) shares surged as high as 16% intra-day to 8.7 cents after making a significant high-grade gold discovery at its Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada, named the Tyson veins. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) will collaborate with the Vietnamese Government to identify new nickel opportunities outside of the company’s Ta Khoa nickel-copper-PGE district tenement holdings in the country's north. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian subsidiary Mernova has secured new purchase orders worth A$808,572 (C$742,572) for its top-quality indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, cured, artisanal cannabis products from bulk supply and provincial partners. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has received the final assay results from the Sir Laurence Discovery, which forms part of the Lake Goongarrie aircore drilling program at the Goongarrie Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) will accelerate exploration activities at the Crusader – Templar prospect, part of its 100% owned Wallbrook tenement package. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) continues to grow the scale of the Lords Corridor within the Sandstone Gold Project in WA with new high-grade gold mineralisation revealed outside the current resource estimate at a new discovery named Juno. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to record strong oil & gas production rates at its high-impact Jewell well in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin, with daily production reaching 1,348 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has welcomed Chris Gibbs as managing director, CEO and board member, effective November 1, 2021. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) is celebrating today after hitting the one-million-ounce mark in a mineral resource upgrade for the Tabakorole Gold Project in Mali, West Africa. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, FRA:7OR, ASX:CCZ) has hit further high-grade copper in its second drilling campaign at the Big One Deposit at Mt Oxide Project within the Mt Isa copper-belt in Northwest Queensland. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has been awarded a contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to design, manufacture and install pipeline asset integrity solutions for pipeline/flange/valve systems on Das Island. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) is trading higher on receiving further broad high-grade gold and copper results along with silver and cobalt from 11 drill holes at its wholly-owned Minyari Dome Project in WA's Paterson Province. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is teaming up with Nano One Materials Corp (TSX:NANO, OTCMKTS:NNOMF, FRA:LBMB) to develop applications for manganese in the cathode materials that will power batteries of the future. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com