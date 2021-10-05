Westland Insurance Acquires New Brokerage in Ontario

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Insurance Unlimited in Mississauga, Ontario.



“We’re proud to welcome Insurance Unlimited to our growing national brokerage,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Insurance Unlimited’s team of dedicated advisors are trusted locally for their expertise and exceptional client service, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Westland family.”

Insurance Unlimited provides personal and commercial insurance services.



With this acquisition, Westland has over 180 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 180 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

