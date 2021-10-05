Rbl Labs and its subsidiary, LegendsOfCrypto Official Launch of the Art Foundation in partnership with Terra Virtua

Amsterdam, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based NFT trading card game LegendsOfCrypto (LOCGame) has announced the launch of its official art foundation with its first collaboration with American artist Aaron Kraten and Terra Virtua, the world’s first fully immersive social, digital collectibles platform.





Kraten is a mixed media artist, using found objects such as refrigerator doors and discarded windows to dismantled doghouses and old street signs as well as using nontraditional paint media such as correction fluid.

First of many ahead

This will be the first of many exciting art collaborations intended to bring rising stars in the art world into the exciting world of NFTs and blockchain.



The LOCGame Art Foundation is based on a USDT100,000 $LOCG fund that has been set up by LOCGame in order to promote and further develop the art industry by investing in various projects and young talent from around the world.



The launch of the art foundation will also be part of a series of strategic initiatives that will be rolled out leading to the launch of the marketplace in Q4, and the eventual game launch in 2022.



The very first starting point of these strategic initiatives is the formal partnership with Terra Virtua - where Kratens work will be sold.

The noticable remarks:



Terra Virtua co-founder and CTO, Jawad Ashref said “Terra Virtua is on a mission to democratise the world of art and entertainment - our platform gives up and coming artists a foothold in the market to really show what they can do - and at the same time ensure they get properly compensated for their work. I’m really proud to be working with LOCGame on this worthy initiative.”



Mik Mironov, founder and CEO of LOCGame commented "Our goal is to bring artists who may not be technologically savvy into the NFT artworld and help them achieve success. More importantly, we want to let artists express themselves however they want, and in the future put their art-work to good use as a part of our upcoming LegendsOfCrypto and other games’’.



For further information and to view Kratens’ work: https://locgame.io/art_foundation

About LegendsofCrypto

LegendsOfCrypto is a brand new NFT collectible and trading card game that runs on top of decentralized blockchain, supported by Ethereum and Matic Networks.

The game is dedicated to the famous crypto industry and crypto-savvy characters, and its players who are allowed to win valuable tokens and NFT items, while card owners can earn rewards from prize pools.

LegendsofCrypto also hosts LOCPOD. Its own media powerhouse dedicated to all topics Blockchain, NFT, and gaming with the very best guests in the industry.





About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua, founded in 2017, is an entertainment-focused collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and in 3D on PCs. Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, their mission is to engage and connect fan-based user communities and turbo-charge fandom.

For more information, please visit https://terravirtua.io/

Media & Partnerships contact: partnerships@locgame.io

