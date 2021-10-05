NUGL Inc. Announces $20 million Equity Raise to Kaya Group Joint Venture

LOS ANGELES, CA , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the “Company”), a search directory and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce it has completed the approval and publication of a Regulation A capital raise maximum in the amount of 20M USD.

The capital raise will fund the joint growth strategy into the respective countries of operation for Kaya Group and NUGL Inc. The 2022 budget, which will be announced by year-end 2021, includes and is not limited to the USA, Jamaica, Caribbean, and Uruguay. The expansion consists of NUGL’s global technology and media launch and Kaya’s cannabis products entering the US market, debuting in California.

“We have slowly been introducing Kaya to the NUGL community with video, live interviews, and written articles in our digital magazine,” stated Ryan Bartlette, COO of NUGL. “We feel it is essential that Kaya is introduced organically to our community and our investors. Kaya is an amazing company that has built a fantastic brand with an even more incredible team, and we want our audience to hear Kaya’s story first-hand through NUGL’s media outlets.”

After the merger, NUGL / Kaya will be a global, multifaceted company with diverse revenue streams. The combined resources and expanded international exchange will give the companies significant growth opportunities to complement one another. The companies’ combined ownership of multiple markets, retail locations, technologies, and distribution facilities, paired with solid backing and options to operate in numerous countries, will efficiently address the best fit for their combined long-term growth.

Kaya is in the process of opening its 4th retail location located in Montego Bay. The spacey location includes a Café, Herb House cannabis store, a Higher Standards pop-up with a Vibes Rolling area complimented with a Square Grouper Bar and Pizzeria.

“We are very excited to be able to build out our footprint in countries like Cayman, Barbados, and the Bahamas in 2022 as more Caribbean countries decriminalize or legalize ganja”, stated Bali Vaswani Chairman and CEO of the Kaya Group.

Both companies are committed to finalizing the merger in the coming weeks.

About Kaya Group

Kaya is Jamaica’s leading vertically-integrated medical cannabis company with diverse operations headquartered in Ocho Rios, which includes a licensed cultivation facility with over 70 genetics, a processing facility, three retail dispensaries, and conditional licenses to transport and operate therapeutic wellness spas. The Kaya Group was the first to open a medical cannabis retail location in Jamaica in March 2018 and has since established itself as a leading supplier and exporter of medical cannabis throughout the Caribbean and South America through its ganja franchise with Quantum Ventures in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. ( www.kayaherbhouse.com )

You can review all the latest features at nugl.com and nuglmagazine.com and download the new iOS and Android apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

Instagram (IG): https://www.instagram.com/nuglofficial/

Facebook (FB): https://www.facebook.com/nuglofficial/

Twitter (TW): https://twitter.com/nuglofficial/

LinkedIn (LI): https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuglofficial

YouTube (YT): https://www.youtube.com/c/NUGLMedia

Join our Newsletter: https://nugl.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=219fe8bb6995a19827c9f36cb&id=dc46712578

NUGL Magazine: https://www.nuglmagazine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the preceding. Such forward-looking statements generally start with the “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those outlined in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. The company’s business plan addresses these factors in greater detail, along with NUGL’s current financial filings with the OTC Markets Group, Inc.

NUGL PR

714-383-9982

investorrelations@nugl.com