Innovaccer Introduces Healthcare's First Clinically Integrated Patient Relationship Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, unveiled its Patient Relationship Management (PRM) solution on the Innovaccer Ⓡ Health Cloud , the first solution to bring patients' clinical and care episodes to the forefront of a tailored patient engagement journey. Now providers can integrate clinical data with claims, pharmacy, laboratory, SDoH, and other consumer information to establish a complete patient record that helps engagement strategies go beyond optimizing revenue to transform care delivery.

Current customer relationship management (CRM) solutions bring contact, engagement, purchase, and service interaction data into a customer profile, but they don't include the patient's clinical record. That's where Innovaccer's solution is different.

"Engagement solutions for health systems are critically flawed because they're built around a sales-focused customer relationship management model that misses the most important piece: the patient," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "It's time we put the patient back at the center of patient engagement. Our PRM solution uses a unified, clinically integrated record to close that gap and give providers everything they expect from an engagement solution as well as the ability to drive holistic, patient-centered care."

Hosted on the Innovaccer Health Cloud and backed by its industry leading Data Activation Platform , Innovaccer's PRM solution streamlines patient engagement across all touchpoints, including care episodes. It brings together a state-of-the-art customer data platform, journey-based campaigns, care coordination workflows, digital front door, and contact center. The end result is one solution that allows providers to attract, engage, and retain patients, coordinate care, and give physicians insights at the point of care.

The solution also ensures interoperability between applications, and allows providers to streamline communication across different workflows by integrating care management and patient outreach campaigns. With access to holistic patient profiles on Innovaccer's PRM solution, contact center team members can resolve patient issues rapidly through ticketing and automated task routing across multiple care teams.

By perfectly tailoring care journeys to every patient's unique needs, care teams can now truly work as one and keep patients actively engaged using a common, holistic patient context and real-time insights that support care quality decisions.

Because Innovaccer's PRM solution is hosted on the Innovaccer Health Cloud, providers gain access to a future-focused ecosystem that can help accelerate their enterprise transformation far beyond consumer engagement. They can use the Health Cloud's unified patient record to create a single source of clinical, financial, and operational truth—and then use the application suite, innovation toolkit, and partner community to support initiatives that enhance care quality, reduce costs, improve risk management, boost revenue, and drive holistic value-based care.

Providers have several options for getting started with Innovaccer's PRM solution. They can choose a rapid strategy workshop with Innovaccer's experts or opt for a four-week strategic planning program with Innovaccer and its strategic partner PwC . Pilot implementation and deployment can take as little as 12 weeks thanks to ready-made content such as predetermined journeys, care protocols, and preconfigured contact center tickets. From there, providers can easily scale up use cases with the help of Innovaccer's 24/7 customer experience team.

To get more information about Innovaccer's new Patient Relationship Management solution, sign up for a demonstration, or schedule a no-obligation consultation, please visit our website .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

