Urology Partners Of America Announces A Partnership With Physicians Formerly Affiliated With The Skyline Urology Group

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology Partners of America (“UPA”) (https://www.uropartner.com/), a Triton Pacific Capital Partners (“Triton Pacific”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce a partnership with certain physicians formerly affiliated with the Skyline Urology group. The former Skyline partners join the platform as the newly formed Greater Los Angeles Division, the second major division in UPA.



The Greater Los Angeles Division (“GLA”) will work alongside UPA’s founding Genesis Division, UPA management, and a dedicated investment team from Triton Pacific to build the preeminent physician services platform in the Western United States. The 10 physicians and six advanced practice providers in GLA join the Genesis Division’s 34 physicians and 14 advanced practice providers under the Genesis PC.

“We are very excited to affiliate with the former Skyline physicians as the second major division in UPA,” said Marshal Salomon, Chief Executive Officer. “Their exemplary clinical programs, breadth of service offerings, and geographic footprint are highly complementary to the UPA platform. They also bring key infrastructure that will strengthen our Management Services Organization.”

Kambiz Dardashti, MD, formerly the Managing Partner of Skyline Urology, commented: “This is a transformative move for me and my partners. UPA provides many opportunities for us to expand our practices, access new resources, and become part of a larger organization with a strong commitment to quality and growth.”

- - - - -

UPA is a highly differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific with the goal of transforming urology and gastroenterology care delivery across the Western United States. UPA partners with leading physician practices, creating a cohesive, quality-oriented clinical culture and facilitating best practice sharing across the platform. UPA’s affiliated practices gain access to a broader suite of services, providing a meaningful benefit to both physicians and patients. Focusing initially on the fragmented Western U.S. landscape, UPA will continue to build significant size, scale, and geographic coverage that will enhance the platform’s value proposition to payors.

UPA was founded in April 2021 with the acquisition of Genesis MSO. With the GLA transaction, UPA now has 64 providers operating out of 20 locations in the greater San Diego and Los Angeles areas. UPA’s best-in-class clinical program covers three sub-specialties (urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology) and offers numerous ancillary services, including pathology lab and pharmacy/in-office dispensing. UPA is led by a highly accomplished management team and provides a full suite of management services to its affiliated practices. UPA has a deep pipeline with several other physician groups under LOI.

“UPA is a unique opportunity for physicians to join a growing platform that offers significant autonomy and value-added support in a physician-friendly structure,” said Joe Davis, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at Triton Pacific. “Our partners are positioned to grow their practices and improve profitability while maintaining control over their destinies.”

The UPA management team and Triton Pacific’s extensive track records of building successful healthcare services businesses and physician services platforms provide a compelling advantage to UPA and its constituent groups. Mr. Salomon brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in multi-site healthcare organizations. He co-founded Vantage Oncology, a provider of high-quality, community-based cancer care with 200+ physician partners and affiliates in 13 states. Mr. Salomon most recently served as CEO of The Oncology Institute, a Southern California-based oncology practice, and previously served as CEO of InterDent, a leading dental services organization.

Triton Pacific has capitalized UPA with a material capital commitment to fund partnerships with urology and gastroenterology practices across the Western U.S. Florac, Beach Point Capital Management, and GMB Capital Partners participated in the investment. Terms of the GLA transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper advised Triton Pacific in connection with the transaction.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Los Angeles-based Triton Pacific Capital Partners (https://www.tritonpacific.com/) has organized more than 50 private equity investment partnerships and a public, non-traded BDC and has completed 27 private equity transactions. Triton Pacific has a highly focused healthcare investment team with a demonstrated track record of successfully sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare investments. UPA is the healthcare team’s ninth platform investment.