Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size to Reach US$ 59.4 Bn by 2030

New York, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, Oct 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market was valued at US$ 29.1 billion in 2020. The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO is an integral part of the biopharmaceutical industry. The CMO and CRO are directly linked and influenced by the biopharmaceutical industry. CMO stands for contract manufacturing organizations that sets up manufacturing plants and produces biopharmaceutical products on large scale on contract basis. These organizations are manufacturing specialists that saves cost and time of the contractor and provides efficient output. The CRO refers to the contract research organizations that undertake the task of various research and developmental activities assigned by the contractors and helps in the development of new and innovative drugs. The rising demand for the biopharmaceutical drugs among the consumers has contributed to the rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. Biopharmaceutical is rapidly growing globally and it alone accounts for over 20% of the total pharmaceutical industry. Growing investments and manufacturing contracts by the small and medium sized pharma industry players is propelling the growth of the CMO and CRO in the market significantly.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

Rising demand for the biopharmaceutical products

Increased participation of medium and small-sized enterprises in biologics

Growing government expenditure on building sophisticated healthcare infrastructure

Increasing adoption of biopharma drugs and therapeutics

Rising burden of diseases amongst the population

Presence of numerous CMOs and CROs in the market





Scope of the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 59.4 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 7.4% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product Type, Source Type, Service Type Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World Companies Mentioned TOYOBO Co. Ltd., Samsung Biologics, LabCorp, Lonza, BoehringerIngelheim, Patheon, CMC Biologics, JRS Pharma, PRA Health Sciences, RentschlerBiotechnologie, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, WuXi Biologics

Regional Snapshots

North America is the leading biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market. The US accounts for around 33.33% of the global biopharmaceutical CMO market and is also the leader in biopharmaceutical CRO market. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, US has the property rights on majority of the new medicines. North America is characterized by supportive setting for the commercialization and development of medicines, rewards to the developers in the form of intellectual property rights, and supportive regulatory framework for the biopharmaceuticals. This helps in attracting capital investments in North America region for the development of biopharmaceutical companies. This is a significant growth factor that boosts the growth and development of the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, owing to enhanced regulatory framework regarding the biopharmaceuticals, greater supply of capital, and support from the government. In South Korea, the Samsung Biologics witnessed a spike in its sales by 56% in 2017. Further, the Celltrion Group of South Korea acquired European Medicines Agency approval for it biosimilar product called Herzuma, in 2018. Further, in India, Biocon received FDA approval for its biosimilar product called Ogivri in 2017. China, the second largest market for the biopharmaceuticals is attracting FDIs for setting up manufacturing units that exponentially propels the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Report Highlights

By service, the contract manufacturing segment led the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the growing participation of the small and medium conventional pharmaceutical developers in the biopharmaceutical industry owing to its market attractiveness.





By source, the mammalian segment led the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the growing importance of biotherapies namely, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and blood factors are developed using mammalian cell culture. Moreover, the antibody products are the dominant commercial products that foster the segment growth.





By product type, the biologics segment led the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. Biologics gained traction when it opened up the opportunities for the treatment of cancer. Moreover, higher approval rate of biologic medicines is fostering its adoption at a rapid pace among the consumers.





Drivers

The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity and increasing investments by the key players in the biopharmaceutical industry for the development of cost-effective and innovative drugs.

Restraints

The lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped economies, lack of awareness regarding technologically advance biopharma products, and high costs involved are the major factors that may hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

The growing research and development activities carried on by the key market players to develop effective drugs and medicines for various serious illnesses and disease like cancer may open up new opportunities in the upcoming future.

Challenges

Lack of adequate capital in the hands of the small pharmaceutical developers who have interests in shifting towards the biopharmaceuticals is a major challenge that may slow down the growth of the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market.

Recent Developments

In May 2019, Samsung Biologics entered into a contract with GI Innovation for development of Immunochemotherapy. Under this contract, Samsung Biologics will develop a new drug through a combination of protein drugs and human micro-organisms.





The key players operating in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market are Lonza, Samsung Biologics, Patheon, CMC Biologics, TOYOBO Co. Ltd., JRS Pharma, RentschlerBiotechnologie, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, WuXi Biologics, BoehringerIngelheim, PRA Health Sciences, LabCorp.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service

Contract Manufacturing Process Development Upstream Downstream Fill & Finish Operations Packaging Analytical & QC studies

Contract Research Inflammation & Immunology Oncology Neuroscience Cardiology Others







By Source

Mammalian

Non-Mammalian

By Product

Biosimilars

Biologics Vaccines Monoclonal antibodies (MABs) Recombinant Proteins Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Others







By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEAN

Rest of the World





