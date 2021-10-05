Mindera Corporation Shifts Name to Mindera Health to Sharpen Focus on Its Personalized Medicine Platform

San Diego, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Corporation, developers of the groundbreaking Mind.Px™ - the first realization of truly personalized medicine in psoriasis - has changed its name to Mindera Health to better reflect the company’s data-driven precision medicine technology platform.

At the forefront of personalized medicine, the Mindera Health platform uses a patented, minimally invasive device to collect genetic biomarkers that correlate a patient’s transcriptome with that patient’s likely response to biologic treatments. By combining these genetic markers with machine learning, the Mindera Health platform helps physicians confidently choose what class of drug will work for an individual patient, the first time, eliminating wasted spending and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s first product, Mind.Px™, is focused on an uncharted territory in personalized medicine – dermatology – and the treatment of psoriasis, which afflicts 8 million individuals annually and represents a $25 billion market. Currently, nearly 48% of biologics failed in an average of 242 days, most often due to loss of efficacy,1 and leading organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology have specifically called out the need to “identify biomarkers that can potentially predict the appropriate biologic agent for individual patients.”2

The company intends to use its patented technology platform using machine learning data-driven analytics for myriad indications and broad applications beyond dermatology in the future.

“Mindera Health is at the forefront of precision medicine, and our name change reflects our commitment to improving health and outcomes,” said George Mahaffey, CEO of Mindera Health. “This is a total paradigm shift for dermatology – we can deliver critical information to prospectively determine which biologic treatments could work best for individual patients using data collected from that patient – truly personalized medicine, here, today.”

About Mind.Px

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health. The platform uses a dermal biomarker patch that takes only minutes to extract vast transcriptomic information. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera Health scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin. This rich patient-specific data set is then analyzed by machine learning algorithms to predict the appropriate biologic drug for an individual patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. The ability to collect patient data at scale results in a powerful platform that unlocks cost savings for healthcare systems, particularly when applied to the prediction of response to hyper-expensive treatments. Biomarkers captured using the Mindera Health platform include DNA, RNA, protein, and small molecules.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified Laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

